How to get delivery bonuses in Schedule 1

In Schedule 1, making fast and strategic deliveries isn’t just about getting the job done, it’s also about maximizing your profits. Delivery bonuses provide extra cash for those who can complete deals quickly or take on added risks. If you want to build a thriving operation in Hyland Point, knowing how to secure these bonuses is essential.

The best way to make the most money is by stacking bonuses whenever possible. If you can make quick deliveries during curfew, you’ll double your earnings. Invest in better transportation and plan your routes efficiently to consistently hit bonus targets.

Getting started with delivery bonuses in Schedule 1

There are two main types of delivery bonuses: Quick Delivery Bonus and Curfew Bonus. Each has specific requirements and payout ranges. Let’s break them down.

You can boost your earnings with faster deliveries in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

The Quick Delivery Bonus is all about speed. If you can complete a delivery before the customer’s timer even starts, you’ll receive the highest possible payout of an extra $30. If you deliver it within the first hour after the timer starts, you’ll still get a bonus, but the amount decreases over time, with a minimum of $5.

To maximize your Quick Delivery Bonuses, you need to be as efficient as possible. Invest in upgrading your ride – using a skateboard or a car will significantly reduce your travel time. It also helps to stay near high-demand areas where deals pop up frequently, so you don’t waste time traveling between orders.

Also, plan your routes wisely; if you can stack multiple deliveries in the same area, you’ll save valuable time and complete more deals within a shorter window. Lastly, accepting orders quickly will ensure you’re not behind schedule before you even start the delivery.

Once it's 9 pm, the curfew kicks in, meaning the police are on high alert. This adds a layer of risk to your deliveries, but it also means bigger payouts. The Curfew Bonus can go up to $50 per order if you’re delivering between 11 pm and 3 am, which is the most dangerous period. Deliveries made between 9-11 pm and 3-5 am come with a lower bonus of around $20 per deal.

Avoid being spotted when operating during curfew, as there are major hazards. Since police patrols are significantly more frequent in well-lit locations, avoid major roadways. To reduce your chances of being noticed, stay in the backstreets and alleyways.

Smoking “sneaky” weed strains like Sexy Smegma can also help lower your detection risk. Additionally, knowing safe zone areas with fewer police will give you an advantage, allowing you to move freely and make more deliveries without unnecessary risks.

Lastly, keep customers happy. Satisfied customers mean repeat business, which leads to more deals and opportunities for bonuses.

