All cheats and console commands in Schedule 1

Console commands in Schedule 1 allow players to tackle certain in-game scenarios easily without having to include external mods to do the same task. In the previous version of the game, players were resorting to NexusMods in order to avail mods in Schedule 1. However, the game's early access release version features a console where players can input cheats and various commands to apply certain changes to the in-game attributes.

In this article, we shall go over all the cheats and console commands in Schedule 1 and understand what they do in this viral new indie game.

All the console commands in Schedule 1 and their effects

With console commands in Schedule 1, players gain access to numerous cheats, ranging from reducing wanted levels to adding ingredients to your inventory. Additionally, certain quality-of-life modifications like enabling FPS statistic toggle and disabling HUD and UI are also possible with the help of these commands.

Accessing the console in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Given below is a list of all the available console commands in Schedule 1 and the corresponding effects they can have in-game:

bind - bind a specific key to an input command

- bind a specific key to an input command unbind - removes a specific keybind

- removes a specific keybind clearbinds - delete all keybinds

- delete all keybinds hudeui - disable the UI of the game

- disable the UI of the game disable - disable a specific game object

- disable a specific game object enable - enable a specific game object

- enable a specific game object endtutorial - terminate the tutorial while in it

- terminate the tutorial while in it disablenpcasset - disable a specific asset for all NPCs

- disable a specific asset for all NPCs showfps - enable FPS stat meter

- enable FPS stat meter hidefps - disable FPS stat meter

- disable FPS stat meter freecam - toggle free cam mode

- toggle free cam mode save - force the game to create a save

- force the game to create a save settime - set the day time to a specified value

- set the day time to a specified value give - add a specific number of items to the player's inventory

- add a specific number of items to the player's inventory clearinventory - clears out the player's inventory

- clears out the player's inventory changecash - edit the cash amount of the player

- edit the cash amount of the player changebalance - edit the online balance of the player

- edit the online balance of the player addxp - add a specific amount of experience points

- add a specific amount of experience points spawnvehicle - spawns a vehicle at the player's position

- spawns a vehicle at the player's position set movespeed - edit the moving speed multiplier of the player

- edit the moving speed multiplier of the player setjumpforce - edit the jump force multiplier of the player

- edit the jump force multiplier of the player teleport - teleport the player to the specified location

- teleport the player to the specified location setowned - grants property or business ownership status to play

- grants property or business ownership status to play packageproduct - package a specific product with the mentioned packaging material

- package a specific product with the mentioned packaging material setstaminareserve - edit the stamina reserve of the player

- edit the stamina reserve of the player raisewanted - increase the wanted level of the player

- increase the wanted level of the player lowerwanted - lowers the wanted level of the player

- lowers the wanted level of the player clearwanted - clear the wanted level of the player

- clear the wanted level of the player sethealth - edit the health value of the player by a specific amount

- edit the health value of the player by a specific amount settimescale - edit the time scale with a default value of 1

- edit the time scale with a default value of 1 setvar - edit the value of a specific variable

- edit the value of a specific variable setqueststate - edit the state of a quest

- edit the state of a quest setquestentrystate - edit the state of the quest entry

- edit the state of the quest entry setemotion - edits the expression of the player

- edits the expression of the player setunlocked - unlocks a specific NPC as per the NPC _id

- unlocks a specific NPC as per the NPC _id addemployee - add an employee to a mentioned property

- add an employee to a mentioned property setdiscovered - edit a product as 'discovered'

- edit a product as 'discovered' growplants - edit all plants to be fully grown

- edit all plants to be fully grown setlawintensity - edit law enforcement intensity from 0-10

- edit law enforcement intensity from 0-10 setquality - edit the quality of the equipped item

Console commands in Schedule 1 can help you cook products faster (Image via TVGS)

For the more complex commands in Schedule 1, below is a list of examples that can assist players in inputting a specific command accurately for best results:

Console Commands Example addemployee addemployee botanist barn bind bind t 'settime 1200' setqueststate setqueststate <questname><state></state></questname> setquesentrystate setquestentrystate <questname><entry index=""><state></state></entry></questname> settime settime 2130 setunlocked setunlock <npc_id></npc_id> setvar setvar <variable><value></value></variable>

Players can access the console by using the keybind mentioned in settings. By default, it is set to the tilde (~) key on the keyboard. Additionally, players can assign complex commands to specific keybinds, thanks to the "bind" feature. This, alongside other various cheats and QOL mods, makes console commands in Schedule 1 quite handy.

For more information on Schedule 1, follow Sportskeeda:

