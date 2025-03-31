All cheats and console commands in Schedule 1

Console commands in Schedule 1 allow players to tackle certain in-game scenarios easily without having to include external mods to do the same task. In the previous version of the game, players were resorting to NexusMods in order to avail mods in Schedule 1. However, the game's early access release version features a console where players can input cheats and various commands to apply certain changes to the in-game attributes.
In this article, we shall go over all the cheats and console commands in Schedule 1 and understand what they do in this viral new indie game.
All the console commands in Schedule 1 and their effects
With console commands in Schedule 1, players gain access to numerous cheats, ranging from reducing wanted levels to adding ingredients to your inventory. Additionally, certain quality-of-life modifications like enabling FPS statistic toggle and disabling HUD and UI are also possible with the help of these commands.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Given below is a list of all the available console commands in Schedule 1 and the corresponding effects they can have in-game:
- bind - bind a specific key to an input command
- unbind - removes a specific keybind
- clearbinds - delete all keybinds
- hudeui - disable the UI of the game
- disable - disable a specific game object
- enable - enable a specific game object
- endtutorial - terminate the tutorial while in it
- disablenpcasset - disable a specific asset for all NPCs
- showfps - enable FPS stat meter
- hidefps - disable FPS stat meter
- freecam - toggle free cam mode
- save - force the game to create a save
- settime - set the day time to a specified value
- give - add a specific number of items to the player's inventory
- clearinventory - clears out the player's inventory
- changecash - edit the cash amount of the player
- changebalance - edit the online balance of the player
- addxp - add a specific amount of experience points
- spawnvehicle - spawns a vehicle at the player's position
- set movespeed - edit the moving speed multiplier of the player
- setjumpforce - edit the jump force multiplier of the player
- teleport - teleport the player to the specified location
- setowned - grants property or business ownership status to play
- packageproduct - package a specific product with the mentioned packaging material
- setstaminareserve - edit the stamina reserve of the player
- raisewanted - increase the wanted level of the player
- lowerwanted - lowers the wanted level of the player
- clearwanted - clear the wanted level of the player
- sethealth - edit the health value of the player by a specific amount
- settimescale - edit the time scale with a default value of 1
- setvar - edit the value of a specific variable
- setqueststate - edit the state of a quest
- setquestentrystate - edit the state of the quest entry
- setemotion - edits the expression of the player
- setunlocked - unlocks a specific NPC as per the NPC _id
- addemployee - add an employee to a mentioned property
- setdiscovered - edit a product as 'discovered'
- growplants - edit all plants to be fully grown
- setlawintensity - edit law enforcement intensity from 0-10
- setquality - edit the quality of the equipped item
For the more complex commands in Schedule 1, below is a list of examples that can assist players in inputting a specific command accurately for best results:
Players can access the console by using the keybind mentioned in settings. By default, it is set to the tilde (~) key on the keyboard. Additionally, players can assign complex commands to specific keybinds, thanks to the "bind" feature. This, alongside other various cheats and QOL mods, makes console commands in Schedule 1 quite handy.
For more information on Schedule 1, follow Sportskeeda:
- How to get rid of items in Schedule 1
- Can you play Schedule 1 on PlayStation and Xbox?
- How to make the best Strains in Schedule 1
- Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue: Possible fixes, reason
- How to make the best Strains in Schedule 1
- How to use the money glitch in Schedule 1
- How to play co-op in Schedule 1
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.