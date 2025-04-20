Schedule 1 patch notes (v0.3.4f8): Improved inventory access, bug fixes, and more

A new set of Schedule 1 patch notes has been released on April 19, 2025. The latest update is centered on improving the quality-of-life experience of playing the game and fixing a range of bugs that have hindered players' gameplay. The developer has further made major improvements and incorporated certain gameplay featuers that will make it easier for you to navigate your production sequence in the game.
This article will provide a detailed brief on all the changes that have been made with the latest Schedule 1 patch notes for April 19, 2025.
All changes made with Schedule 1 patch notes (v0.3.4f8)
As per the official Schedule 1 patch, the following additions and changes have been incorporated into the game:
Tweaks/Improvements
- You can now access the inventory of your employees by talking to them and selecting 'I need to access your inventory'.
- Added some new graffiti art.
- Broken vending machines and ATMs will now repair after only a single sleep (previously it took 2 days).
- Removed the optional email from the feedback form. This was rarely used and mostly just unnecessary clutter.
- Renamed suggestions -> feedback in the feedback form.
- Consolidated a number of saved entities into larger, combined files. This should improve save time, reliability, be less prone to bugs, and improve Steam Cloud sync time. The following types of entities were consolidated: your mixes, vending machines, ATMs, store pallets, and dead drops.
Bug fixes
- Fixed chemists sometimes causing cauldrons to become unusable.
- Fixed botanists sometimes causing drying racks to become unusable.
- Fixed NPC summoning not working on Mick's house.
- Fixed some issues in Mick's schedule that may have been the cause of him sometimes not appearing at the pawn shop.
- Fixed the first 'escape' button click being ignored.
- Fixed OG Kush being listed for sale by default in a fresh save.
- Fixed save game version label alignment.
- Fixed items in pallets, dead drops, etc sometimes persisting across different saves files.
- Fixed ATM/Vending machine being unusable, but not visually broken after exiting and reloading the game.
