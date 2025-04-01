How to Fix a Stuck Employee in Schedule 1

Encountering a stuck employee in Schedule 1 can be a difficult experience for players who want to develop a successful in-game business. Employees play an important role in managing day-to-day operations, guaranteeing a streamlined process and increased efficiency.

Ad

However, due to occasional glitches or pathfinding issues, certain employees may freeze and refuse to perform their jobs. This issue can disrupt productivity and hinder progress, making it critical for players to find quick solutions.

This article will walk you through a few potential solutions to fix a stuck employee in Schedule 1.

Note: These are potential workarounds, which may or may not work for some users.

Guide to fixing a stuck employee in Schedule 1

A stuck employee in Schedule 1 is a worker who becomes unresponsive, failing to carry out assigned duties. This can occur when an employee gets stuck in a location, ignores tasks, or remains idle despite having work available. The root cause of this issue may include obstructed pathways, unassigned tasks, or even software glitches affecting game mechanics. Identifying the reason behind the problem is the first step toward resolving it efficiently.

Ad

Trending

Addressing this issue requires a mix of troubleshooting methods, ranging from simple game restarts to in-game adjustments. Here are some potential workarounds to fix a stuck employee in Schedule 1:

1) Ensure clear pathways

One common cause of employees getting stuck is obstructed paths. If furniture, equipment, or other objects block an employee's movement, they might not be able to reach their designated workstation. To fix this, you can check the layout and remove any unnecessary objects blocking movement. Additionally, you can also widen pathways and rearrange furniture, ensuring that workstations are accessible from multiple angles.

Ad

Ensure clear pathways to avoid the issue of a stuck employee in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Also read: How to get rid of items in Schedule 1

Ad

2) Reset the employee

This step completely resets the workers' positions. You can go to sleep, and your staff will also reset and resume their regular drug-dealing duties once the day begins. Some players found that reentering and exiting the facility also helped reset the employees' positions. These two stand out as excellent fixes for the employee stuck issue.

Also read: Where to get LED and UV lights in Schedule 1

3) Terminate and Rehire the employee

Ad

Terminating and rehiring the employee can also serve as a viable solution. You can navigate to the clipboard, select the unresponsive worker, and choose the termination option. Once the employee is fired, you can either hire a new worker or rehire the same one. This process resets the employee's state, often resolving unresponsiveness and restoring functionality to the workforce.

Terminate and rehire the employee (Image via TVGS)

Also read: Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue

Ad

4) Verify game files

Corrupted game files may contribute to employees becoming unresponsive. Follow these steps to ensure the integrity of your game files:

Open Steam and go to your library.

and go to your library. Right-click on Schedule 1 and select " Properties. "

" Under the "I nstalled Files " tab, choose " Verify Integrity of Game Files. "

" tab, choose " " Wait for the system to scan and repair any damaged files before relaunching the game.

Also read: How to use the money glitch in Schedule 1

Ad

5) Restart the game

Sometimes, a simple game restart can resolve minor bugs. Follow these steps:

Save your current progress to avoid losing important data.

Exit the game completely and restart it.

Reload your save file and check if the employee is functioning properly.

Also read: Top 10 tips for beginners in Schedule 1

Dealing with a stuck employee in Schedule 1 might be frustrating, but these potential workarounds might help you resolve the issue. Players should be able to make their workforce function optimally by ensuring clean routes, validating game files, and using in-game management tools. Implementing these solutions will not only help your workers work more efficiently but will also improve the overall experience.

Ad

Check out our other articles related to the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.