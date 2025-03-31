Getting LED and UV lights in Schedule 1 is essential for manufacturing drugs. The game requires you to set up all sorts of equipment like seeds, pots, and lights, as they all play vital roles in the harvesting process. However, purchasing gear might be overwhelming for some new players who are just starting their in-game hustle.

That said, this article will guide you on how/where to get LED and UV Lights in Schedule 1.

How to get LED and UV Lights in Schedule 1

The LED and UV Lights in Schedule 1 are necessary to grow plants in the game. You need the right equipment to manufacture drugs, and this includes the lights you use. Lights can be purchased from Oscar at the Warehouse. Visit the location to check out the various available options, where you will learn that LED lights can be purchased for $80.

Warehouse location in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

The Warehouse is located on the south of the safehouse and will be unlocked at Hoodlum level 5. It grants access to three Vendors: Stan, Manny, and Oscar. Each Vendor sells different elements related to your business, like weapons, staff, and manufacturing equipment. You can enter the building by heading down a staircase near the Piss Hut.

You will unlock more content — like LED and UV Lights in Schedule 1 — as you progress, as long as you've unlocked the Warehouse location first. It is also important to note that the Vendors only accept cash, and your credit card or digital money will not be considered viable here. Additionally, access to the Warehouse is limited; it's only available from 6 pm to 6 am on any given day.

That covers everything you need to know about getting LED and UV Lights in Schedule 1. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

