How to find Boutique Shop in Schedule 1

The Boutique Shop in Schedule 1 is one of the key attractions on the map that has nothing to do with manufacturing drugs. It is a typical furniture store you can visit to purchase items for your base of operations. The items listed in this store are simple decorations and have a wide range of prices, starting with cheap wooden signs and going up to precious metals. Although it is an operational store, you cannot find it marked on the map, which makes it difficult to find and utilize.
This article will highlight the best way to find the Boutique Shop in Schedule 1.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Where is the Boutique Shop in Schedule 1?
The Boutique Shop in Schedule 1 cannot be found on the map directly and will require some exploration. This means you may not be able to get to the location unless you are familiar with the town's layout. This can be difficult for newcomers who wish to spruce up their manufacturing areas with furniture.
You can follow this quick guide to find the Boutique Shop in Schedule 1:
- The store is called “Bleuballs’ Boutique” and has a deep blue theme with golden letters engraved on the top of the store. You might have come across this place while travelling around the map; this might help you retrace your footsteps.
- This furniture store is in the southern part of the map. You can also look for Ray’s Realty to find the boutique faster.
- When walking down from the middle of the map, you can simply start making your way to the southeast side and cross the Police Station and the Town Hall. Once you arrive near the Central Canal, you can spot the Post Office. The shop next to it is the Boutique Shop in Schedule 1.
It is important to note that the store opens at 6 am and closes at 6 pm, so you would need to manage your timing when trying to purchase items. It is best to carry a few samples when visiting the Boutique Shop, as you might be able to get a few more customers for your business.
