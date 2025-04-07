How to find Boutique Shop in Schedule 1

The Boutique Shop in Schedule 1 is one of the key attractions on the map that has nothing to do with manufacturing drugs. It is a typical furniture store you can visit to purchase items for your base of operations. The items listed in this store are simple decorations and have a wide range of prices, starting with cheap wooden signs and going up to precious metals. Although it is an operational store, you cannot find it marked on the map, which makes it difficult to find and utilize.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to find the Boutique Shop in Schedule 1.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Where is the Boutique Shop in Schedule 1?

The Boutique Shop in Schedule 1 cannot be found on the map directly and will require some exploration. This means you may not be able to get to the location unless you are familiar with the town's layout. This can be difficult for newcomers who wish to spruce up their manufacturing areas with furniture.

Ad

Trending

You can follow this quick guide to find the Boutique Shop in Schedule 1:

The store is called “Bleuballs’ Boutique” and has a deep blue theme with golden letters engraved on the top of the store. You might have come across this place while travelling around the map; this might help you retrace your footsteps.

This furniture store is in the southern part of the map. You can also look for Ray’s Realty to find the boutique faster.

When walking down from the middle of the map, you can simply start making your way to the southeast side and cross the Police Station and the Town Hall. Once you arrive near the Central Canal, you can spot the Post Office. The shop next to it is the Boutique Shop in Schedule 1.

Ad

Organizing the base with furnitures in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Also read: How to use the Journal in Schedule 1

Ad

It is important to note that the store opens at 6 am and closes at 6 pm, so you would need to manage your timing when trying to purchase items. It is best to carry a few samples when visiting the Boutique Shop, as you might be able to get a few more customers for your business.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.