How to get a Bungalow in Schedule 1

Getting a Bungalow in Schedule 1 is a serious upgrade that opens up new opportunities for players looking to scale their operations efficiently. If you are new to the title, the humble Bungalow can be your launchpad to success. Whether you’re still crammed in a tiny sweatshop or managing your grind out of a motel, getting your hands on a Bungalow will make it feel like flipping the switch from surviving to thriving.
This article will guide you through the steps for acquiring a Bungalow in the game.
Getting a Bungalow in Schedule 1
Here is a look at the different ways in which you can get a Bungalow in Schedule 1:
1) Buy the Bungalow (The legit way)
- Visit Ray’s Real Estate: Head north on the map and find Ray’s office near the Garage.
- Talk to Ray: Start a conversation and select the option to explore real estate.
- Choose the Bungalow: Select the Bungalow listed for $6,000. Ensure you have sufficient funds.
- Locate your property: Once purchased, your property appears on the west side of the map, marked with a blue house icon.
2) Unlock it for free (The clever way)
- Join the official Discord server: Get into the Schedule 1 community for insider tips and updates.
- Find the ‘How to get Bungalow in the Demo’ thread: Locate the link.
- Download the Bungalow.zip file: Use the Dropbox link provided.
- Extract & Install: Move the extracted folder to:
AppData> LocalLow > TVGS > Schedule1FreeSamples > Saves> SaveGame1> Properties
- Boot up the game: You’ll now find your Bungalow waiting on the map, with no purchase necessary.
Setting up your Bungalow in Schedule 1
Once you’ve got your Bungalow in Schedule 1, it's time to turn it into a productive warehouse:
- Hire employees: Bring in one chemist, two Botanists, one Packer, and one Handler.
- Organize your storage: Add shelves for soil, seeds, and other essentials.
- Workstation layout: Grow Tents go in the back room, Packing Stations belong in the kitchen, and Trash Cans will ensure that the workstation stays clean and efficient.
- Create Routes: Use the Routes tab to automate workflows.
- Get a Delivery Van: A must-have for expanding distribution quickly.
Whether you’re playing by the rules or finding clever shortcuts, securing a Bungalow in Schedule 1 is your gateway to scaling up. It's more than just a property — it is a strategic move toward dominance. With the right setup and team, this cozy spot can become the core of your empire.
