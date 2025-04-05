How to get a Bungalow in Schedule 1

Getting a Bungalow in Schedule 1 is a serious upgrade that opens up new opportunities for players looking to scale their operations efficiently. If you are new to the title, the humble Bungalow can be your launchpad to success. Whether you’re still crammed in a tiny sweatshop or managing your grind out of a motel, getting your hands on a Bungalow will make it feel like flipping the switch from surviving to thriving.

Ad

This article will guide you through the steps for acquiring a Bungalow in the game.

Getting a Bungalow in Schedule 1

Here is a look at the different ways in which you can get a Bungalow in Schedule 1:

1) Buy the Bungalow (The legit way)

Visit Ray’s Real Estate : Head north on the map and find Ray’s office near the Garage.

: Head north on the map and find Ray’s office near the Garage. Talk to Ray : Start a conversation and select the option to explore real estate.

: Start a conversation and select the option to explore real estate. Choose the Bungalow : Select the Bungalow listed for $6,000 . Ensure you have sufficient funds.

: Select the Bungalow listed for . Ensure you have sufficient funds. Locate your property: Once purchased, your property appears on the west side of the map, marked with a blue house icon.

Ad

Trending

Visit Ray's Real Estate to purchase the Bungalow (Image via TVGS)

Also read: All properties in Schedule 1 and their prices

Ad

2) Unlock it for free (The clever way)

Join the official Discord server : Get into the Schedule 1 community for insider tips and updates.

: Get into the Schedule 1 community for insider tips and updates. Find the ‘How to get Bungalow in the Demo’ thread : Locate the link.

: Locate the link. Download the Bungalow.zip file : Use the Dropbox link provided.

: Use the Dropbox link provided. Extract & Install: Move the extracted folder to:

AppData> LocalLow > TVGS > Schedule1FreeSamples > Saves> SaveGame1> Properties

Boot up the game: You’ll now find your Bungalow waiting on the map, with no purchase necessary.

Ad

Also Read: Schedule 1 patch notes

Setting up your Bungalow in Schedule 1

Once you’ve got your Bungalow in Schedule 1, it's time to turn it into a productive warehouse:

Hire employees: Bring in one chemist, two Botanists, one Packer, and one Handler. Organize your storage: Add shelves for soil, seeds, and other essentials. Workstation layout: Grow Tents go in the back room, Packing Stations belong in the kitchen, and Trash Cans will ensure that the workstation stays clean and efficient. Create Routes: Use the Routes tab to automate workflows. Get a Delivery Van: A must-have for expanding distribution quickly.

Ad

Also read: Best cars for storage in Schedule 1

Whether you’re playing by the rules or finding clever shortcuts, securing a Bungalow in Schedule 1 is your gateway to scaling up. It's more than just a property — it is a strategic move toward dominance. With the right setup and team, this cozy spot can become the core of your empire.

Also read: Barn in Schedule 1: How to unlock and use

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.