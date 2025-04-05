Schedule 1: How to mix a Strain worth $60

In Schedule 1, you will come across a task called Mixing Mania, during which you will be tasked with mixing a Strain worth $60 or more. Now, the goal of Mixing Mania is to help teach players that mixing other ingredients with your weed strains helps create more potent variants. These variants have unique effects and are more desirable, making them pricier.

However, players might have a tough time completing this task owing to the difficulty in finding an ingredient viable enough to mix with their weed to create a Strain worth $60.

To help bypass this problem, this guide will provide you with step-by-step guidelines to mix a Strain worth $60.

How to mix a Strain worth $60 in Schedule 1

Creativity is going to be your best friend going forward in Schedule 1. Mixing a variety of ingredients with your preferred drug is one of the many ways that you can grow your drug business. The more potent your drug, the higher its street value.

Besides potency, there are other qualities that customers seek, some of which can only be unlocked and discovered by mixing unique ingredients with the drugs of your choice.

That said, here's a step-by-step guide to mixing a Strain worth $60 in Schedule 1:

Get your hands on OG Kush. You can either source it directly from a supplier or grow it on your own. Irrespective of where you get it from, it's going to be your primary ingredient for this mix. Secondly, head to the nearest Gas Mart. You will be able to fine one in the vicinity of your motel. Get your hands on some mouthwash there. Come back to your lab and head to the mixing station. Proceed to mix both these ingredients.

Drug operation in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Once you mix these ingredients, you will create a unique product strain called 'Purple Cheese'. It possesses a unique anti-gravity effect, making it extremely desirable to a lot of customers in Schedule 1. This item will be priced at a street value of $64, allowing you to easily complete the quest.

That's everything you need to know about mixing a Strain worth $60 in Schedule 1. Check out some of our other related content below:

