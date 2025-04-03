Explosive products in Schedule 1: How to make, and effect

Interestingly enough, it's possible to create explosive products in Schedule 1. As the name suggests, such products will cause clients to explode when consumed. Although TVGS's Breaking Bad-inspired game lacks any specific "exploding product", the existence of the "Explosive" tag on certain items makes it possible for players to experiment and figure out a working recipe that can yield the desired result.

In this article, we shall take a look at explosive products in Schedule 1, how they're made, and the effect they have on customers.

Making explosive products in Schedule 1

In this new and viral drug-dealing simulator, players can live out their Heisenberg fantasy and cook up various drug recipes, including some that can induce special quirky effects upon consumption. One such unique effect is the Explosive tag, which makes a consumer detonate into a small mushroom cloud.

Head to your Mixing Station and prepare your crystals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

There are a few recipes for explosive products in Schedule 1. Let us take a look at the easiest one:

Your first ingredient will be M**h, which you will combine with Donuts in a 1:1 ratio.

The resultant purple splooge can again be mixed with Donuts in a 1:1 ratio to create the Gorilla Monkey explosive product.

This way, you can utilize your M**h crystals to create explosive products simply with Donuts as the other primary ingredient. However, if you want a fancier recipe, this one might be more up your alley:

Firstly, acquire some premium M**h (aka Wedding Fruit) and combine it with Paracetamol.

Following this, the Wedding Fruit product will receive a Sneaky effect and can then be combined with Mouthwash. This will add another quirk called Balding to the crystals.

You now have Strawberry Mint, which you must mix with Gasoline.

The resultant Strawberry Monkey should now be combined with Donuts twice (like the previous recipe). This will create an explosive product called Sweet Dick.

Effects of explosive products in Schedule 1

Explosive products take a little bit of time before causing an explosion in the NPCs that consume them. Once they're consumed, you will be able to hear a ticking noise coming from the NPC, which indicates the initialization of the product's effects. This will eventually culminate in an explosion. Although lethal, the dead customers will respawn and have no ill effects on your playthrough of Schedule 1.

Donuts are essential for making explosive products in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Explosive products require the base drug, M**h. In other words, players just starting out in the game will not be able to cook up this recipe right away. To unlock M**h, they need to proceed to the mid-game section when the supplier, Shirley Watts, is unlocked and available for purchasing Pseudo. The latter is a base material required for producing M**h crystals.

