All drugs in Schedule 1 and how to unlock them

Drugs in Schedule 1 are the core items on which TVGS's new viral game relies on. Taking inspiration from the popular TV show Breaking Bad, Schedule 1 allows players to get their hands on various drugs, create new variants, and sell them to amass huge profits and become a kingpin. Therefore, players are looking for ways to unlock the base drugs, which can then be turned into profitable products after mixing them with other ingredients.

In this article, we shall take a look at all the base drugs available in Schedule 1, as well as ways to unlock them.

How to unlock all base-level drugs in Schedule 1

All major drugs

Currently in the Early Access stage of Schedule 1, players can tackle three major drugs that can be found in the early, mid, and late game stages. Namely, these three are:

Marijuana

M**h

C**aine

There are three major category of drugs in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

In order to acquire the base drugs, you will come across Suppliers in Schedule 1, who will, as their name suggests, supply you with each specific major drug to produce and sell. The first supplier, Albert Hoover, is unlocked from the get-go.

The other two, Shirley Watts and Salvador Moreno, require some prerequisites to be fulfilled before players can access their supply chain for M**h and C**aine, respectively.

Unlocking Marijuana

Acquiring Marijuana seeds is as simple as receiving a text message from a black market vendor. To grow these seeds, players will need to acquire growing chambers from the hardware shop.

The mixing station allows players to create variants of drugs in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

After growing Marijuana, players can then package and sell them off for profits. Alternatively, use them to mix unique recipes that bring in higher profits.

Unlocking M**h

M**h is the second of the three major drugs in Schedule 1, available during the early access. After reaching the second area of the game — Westville — players will need to hit Friendly Status with Jerry Montero or Meg Cooley.

This will eventually unlock access to Shirley Watts' goods. She is the second supplier in Schedule 1 and can hook you up with Pseudo, a major component required to create M**h.

Unlocking C**aine

After playing through the game quite a bit and heading into the potential endgame area, players will need to hit Friendly Status with Mac Cooper and Javier Perez.

Players can cook their products in their base of operations (Image via TVGS)

This will finally grant access to Salvador Moreno's Coca seeds, which are the primary ingredients one needs to create C**aine. This is the final of the three major drugs in Schedule 1, and its recipes are capable of incurring huge profits when cooked correctly.

Other drugs in Schedule 1

In future updates, Schedule 1 is set to receive stuff like E**tasy, H**oin, and Shrooms. These will be added alongside the already existing drugs in Schedule 1, which will allow players to further expand their empire and offer additional playtimes with exciting new recipes.

