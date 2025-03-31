How to get Coca seeds in Schedule 1

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Mar 31, 2025 08:18 GMT
How to acquire Coca seeds in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
How to acquire Coca seeds in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Coca seeds in Schedule 1 are the core ingredients you need to manufacture c**aine products. They are not readily available as you start the game and need to be unlocked via a special vendor by the docks. After you acquire this seed, you can then start the long c**aine production process.

Having said that here is everything you need to know about Coca seeds in Schedule 1.

Steps to acquire Coca seeds in Schedule 1

Coca seeds in Schedule 1 are not available at the beginning of the game. It is only after unlocking the Docks that you can finally acquire these seeds and start manufacturing c**aine products. Here is how to get the seeds:

  • Progress through the game and get to the level where you get access to customers at the Docks (you need to make friends with Mac Cooper and Javier Perez to do so)
  • Once you have the Docks unlocked, locate the vendor named Salvador.
  • Purchase Coca seeds from Salvador.

If you have followed the steps correctly, you should now have Coca seeds and can start making c**aine products for customers.

Manufacturing facility as seen in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Manufacturing facility as seen in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

These cannot be put directly into recipes. You need to convert them into an edible product before you can mix them into your recipes. Before processing these seeds, make sure you have dryer racks, a cauldron, and a lab oven. Now let us look at the processing method:

  • Plant these Coca seeds to acquire Coca leaves.
  • Dry these leaves on the dryer racks (The amount of time they are left to dry determines the quality of the final product).
  • Place the dried leaves in the cauldron to get c**aine base.
  • Use the lab oven to bake the c**aine base and acquire the final product.
  • You can now mix this into your recipes.

This covers everything you need to know about Coca seeds in Schedule 1. They are a bit difficult to acquire and have a long processing technique. However, once you can start making c**aine products, you can quickly make large profits.

