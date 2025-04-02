Can you kill customers in Schedule 1?

Yes, you can kill customers in Schedule 1, and that without any significant penalty. The open-world drug dealing simulator makes players a menace in the virtual world. Killing customers is a mechanic that adds depth to the gameplay, where players have the ability to eliminate anyone they want, ranging from potential buyers and dealers to other dope sellers

This article explains the mechanics of killing customers in Schedule 1.

Killing customers in Schedule 1 explained

Killing customers in Schedule 1 is a fairly straightforward process. Sometimes, when you are pickpocketing an NPC and it fails, they will call the cops on you. To survive, pick up your weapon and eliminate them. Note that taking this action will make you short of one buyer.

Killing a customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Killing customers in Schedule 1 will also help you fend off addicts as well as aggressive cops who are trying to take you down. This drug-dealing simulator features a dangerous world where you should always have a weapon in your inventory. However, eliminating an NPC can disrupt your buyer chain and stall a deal. Eliminating a cop is not a recommended action, as doing so will increase the heat and cause reinforcements to chase you.

There are no consequences for killing a customer in Schedule 1, as the killed NPCs will respawn automatically after a duration. When you kill someone in the game, their body will disappear, and they will return as normal. If you accidentally kill an NPC related to a quest or deal, there's no need to panic, as they will respawn by themselves after a certain amount of time.

