Schedule 1: How to get Anti-Gravity effect

You can get a variety of effects in Schedule 1 via the different drugs you cook up, and one of the most goofy and sought-after ones is the Anti-Gravity effect. While the game's primary focus is to create and expand a drug empire of your own, the title features its fair share of fun gimmicks, such as Dizziness, Balding, Zombification, and much more.

Ad

Naturally, players will be excited to try these effects out, and to do so, they will have to create a drug strain capable of producing this effect. This guide will help you create your very own drug with an Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1.

How to get the Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1?

The Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1 can be created by mixing two easy-to-get ingredients in the game. These are:

Ad

Trending

OG Kush Mouthwash

You can source the OG Kush directly from a supplier, such as Albert Hoover or Shirley Watts. Alternatively, if you've begun your own growing operation, you can simply sow the seeds for this item and eventually harvest it when it's ready.

Growing OG Kush (Image via TVGS)

As for the Mouthwash, you can get it from the Gas Mart available in your vicinity.

Ad

Once you've acquired these items, head to the mixing station and combine them. After successfully mixing them in, you will receive a compound called 'Purple Cheese'. It features the effect that you desire, alongside another trait: 'balding'.

Effects of Anti-Gravity

Purple Cheese, which features the ability to create a non-gravitational effect, allows players and consumers to soar in the skies. While it does not provide them with the ability to fly, it can make them float in the air when they jump. It will allow you to float across different surfaces, making it a fantastic drug to consume to evade the police, or even to get to places faster.

Ad

Read more: Schedule 1 infinite loading screen error: Possible reasons and fixes

If you liked this guide, check out some of our other related content below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.