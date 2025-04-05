Schedule 1: How to get Anti-Gravity effect

You can get a variety of effects in Schedule 1 via the different drugs you cook up, and one of the most goofy and sought-after ones is the Anti-Gravity effect. While the game's primary focus is to create and expand a drug empire of your own, the title features its fair share of fun gimmicks, such as Dizziness, Balding, Zombification, and much more.
Naturally, players will be excited to try these effects out, and to do so, they will have to create a drug strain capable of producing this effect. This guide will help you create your very own drug with an Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1.
How to get the Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1?
The Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1 can be created by mixing two easy-to-get ingredients in the game. These are:
- OG Kush
- Mouthwash
You can source the OG Kush directly from a supplier, such as Albert Hoover or Shirley Watts. Alternatively, if you've begun your own growing operation, you can simply sow the seeds for this item and eventually harvest it when it's ready.
As for the Mouthwash, you can get it from the Gas Mart available in your vicinity.
Once you've acquired these items, head to the mixing station and combine them. After successfully mixing them in, you will receive a compound called 'Purple Cheese'. It features the effect that you desire, alongside another trait: 'balding'.
Effects of Anti-Gravity
Purple Cheese, which features the ability to create a non-gravitational effect, allows players and consumers to soar in the skies. While it does not provide them with the ability to fly, it can make them float in the air when they jump. It will allow you to float across different surfaces, making it a fantastic drug to consume to evade the police, or even to get to places faster.
