Schedule 1 infinite loading screen error: Possible reasons and fixes

Schedule 1 has quickly gained immense popularity and received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. However, some users are experiencing an infinite loading screen error that prevents the game from launching, leaving them stuck on a black screen. This can be frustrating, as it may seem like the game is taking longer to load when, in reality, it’s a technical issue.

There isn't an exact reason for this issue, as it is potentially caused by a variety of factors, like corrupted files, conflicts with third-party software, and other system-related issues.

Fortunately, there are a few workarounds you can try to resolve the infinite loading screen issue in Schedule 1.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are potential workarounds and not guaranteed to work. Please await an official patch for a permanent fix.

How to possibly fix the Schedule 1 infinite loading screen error

If you’re experiencing the infinite loading screen issue in Schedule 1, try the following workarounds to possibly resolve it:

Try these steps to possibly resolve the infinite loading screen error (Image via TVGS)

1) Restart Your PC

The easiest and most basic step is to restart your PC. Sometimes, after installing a game, temporary glitches may occur, preventing it from launching properly. Restarting helps reload system resources, potentially fixing the infinite loading screen error. If the problem persists, move on to the next steps.

2) Verify File Integrity

Your game files getting corrupted might be the reason behind the infinite loading glitch. This may happen if your download or installation is interrupted, even for a moment. To check the file integrity, follow these steps:

Open your Steam Library .

. Right-click on the game and select Properties .

and select . Navigate to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Click Verify Integrity of Game Files.

3) Rename the Save Data Folder

Sometimes, saved data conflicts with the current game data, leading to issues. Renaming the save data folder forces the game to generate a new one, which may resolve the problem. Here’s how to do it:

Create a backup of your current save data folder. Rename the existing save data folder to something like "TVGS_old". Launch the game, allowing it to create a fresh save data folder. Copy and replace necessary files from your backup into the new folder.

Follow these steps to locate the save data folder (the folder's location may differ on your system):

Head to C:\Users\YourPC\AppData\LocalLow .

. Inside LocalLow , look for the TVGS folder.

, look for the folder. Note: The AppData folder is hidden by default, so you may need to enable hidden files in File Explorer.

5) Close all third-party applications

Sometimes, third-party applications like antivirus software, VPNs, or overlays can interfere with the game. It’s best to close all unnecessary background applications before starting the game.

4) Reinstall the Game

If the solutions mentioned above fail to resolve your issue, consider uninstalling and reinstalling the game. Since Schedule 1 has a relatively small file size, reinstallation won’t take much time and may resolve the issue by replacing any missing or corrupted files.

5) Contact Support

If the issue persists despite trying all of these workarounds, reach out to the game's support team. Provide details about the problem and the steps you've already attempted.

That covers everything you need to know about the possible fixes for the Schedule 1 infinite loading screen error.

