How to get a gun in Schedule 1

In Schedule 1, danger is everywhere. Whether you're running your drug empire, dodging the cops, or dealing with rival factions, you’ll quickly realize that staying unarmed isn’t an option. While you can focus on perfecting your product, raking in cash at the casino, or making connections, at some point, someone will come after you. When that happens, you should be ready to defend yourself.

Thankfully, getting your hands on a gun isn’t too complicated — as long as you know where to look. Here’s everything you need to do to get armed and stay safe in Schedule 1.

How to unlock a gun in Schedule 1

Before you can buy a gun, you’ll need access to the weapons dealer. To make that happen, you will need to:

Reach Hoodlum V rank.

Have at least $10,000 in cash.

The fastest way to level up is by selling drugs, completing main quests, and sleeping to progress time. Selling high-quality drugs will help you rack up cash quickly, and working through the main story will naturally boost your rank.

Here’s what you need to do once you’ve got the money and the rank:

Head over to the Warehouse near Taco Ticklers between 6 PM and 6 AM.

If you show up at the wrong time, you’ll find the door locked.

Look for the red door with a grey slit. That’s your way in. Knock, and if you meet the requirements, the door will open.

Stan has every weapon you need, if you have the cash (Image via TVGS)

Be careful, though, this area isn’t exactly safe. You might run into trouble before you even get inside, so stay alert.

Once you’re in, you’ll meet Stan, the guy running the operation. His table is stocked with everything from melee weapons to firearms, so you’ll have a plethora of options to choose from.

If you’re just getting started, the Revolver is a solid pick. It’s reliable, packs a punch, and won’t drain your wallet. But if you’ve got extra cash, consider grabbing a semi-automatic pistol as it fires faster. This can make all the difference in a fight.

Buying a gun is just the first step. You’ll also want to grab extra ammo, because running out in the middle of a shootout is a death sentence. Having a backup melee weapon isn’t a bad idea either, just in case things get up close and personal.

