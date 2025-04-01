Schedule 1 Chemist isn't working error: Possible fixes and reasons

To grow your empire in Schedule 1, hiring a Chemist is essential. Once you have expanded beyond selling weed, you can hire one who allows you to produce liquid drugs that can sell for significantly higher prices. However, some players have recently reported that their Chemist isn’t working even after hiring them.

We explore some possible reasons that could cause this error to appear, along with a few potential fixes.

Note: The fixes provided in this article serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

How to potentially fix Chemist not working in Schedule 1

There could be various reasons why your Chemist isn’t working. However, the two most common ones are either a game bug or not assigning them tasks and resources correctly. Here are some ways to potentially fix these issues:

1) Pending bed or payment

Before your Chemist can start working, you must assign them a bed and pay their wage on time. Here's how to do so:

Open the Clipboard by pressing 9 or scrolling your mouse wheel.

by pressing 9 or scrolling your mouse wheel. While looking at the Chemist, press E to manage them.

to manage them. Then, click on the option that says None, and then go to the bed you want to assign.

you want to assign. Click on the bed, and it will now show the chemist's name.

Once assigned, a briefcase will appear above the bed in which you deposit the daily wage of the worker. Otherwise, they will simply stand outside your house and do nothing. Moreover, make sure you have the right supplies for them to start production of the drugs.

2) Drug production has not been assigned

Even if everything else is set up, the Chemist won’t start working unless you assign them a drug for production. This can be done using your Clipboard. Make sure you have all ingredients required to make what you have assigned to the Chemist.

3) The game might be bugged

If the Chemist still isn’t working after completing the steps above, it could be an in-game bug. Here's how to possibly fix your saved game:

Press Escape and leave the game.

and leave the game. Return to the main menu and click Continue to reload your saved game again.

This will reload your saved game and refresh the bugged NPCs that are not doing the work correctly. It is not necessary to restart the game or your system for this.

That concludes the list of possible solutions to fix the Chemist not working in the game. If none of these steps work for you, you may reach out to the game's support or wait for an upcoming patch update.

