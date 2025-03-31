All ingredients in Schedule 1 and their effects

Ingredients in Schedule 1 are important secondary items that make up the core of TVGS's viral new indie game. Fans of the popular TV show Breaking Bad can fulfill their fantasies of becoming a drug kingpin in this new indie game by creating and producing drugs that hook customers in and incur great profits. In order to keep things fresh, players must keep cooking up new recipes, and that's where all the different ingredients in Schedule 1 come into play.

In this article, we shall take a look at all ingredients in Schedule 1 and the various effects they have on customers.

Ingredients in Schedule 1: All substances and their effects

Other than the three major base drugs available in Schedule 1's early access, there exists a number of additional substances that players can buy in the game. These work as ingredients for mixing recipes in Schedule 1, which allow players to keep customers hooked on their products and create a steady income source.

Players can use the ingredients to create new recipes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

In addition to their utility in recipes, the ingredients in Schedule 1 are also known to induce certain effects, which can alter the consumer's mood in various ways. Below, we shall take a look at all the ingredients and the effects they have on consumers:

Addy -> Thought Provoking

-> Thought Provoking Battery -> Bright-eyed

-> Bright-eyed Banana -> Gingeritis

-> Gingeritis Chili -> Spicy

-> Spicy Cuke -> Energizing

-> Energizing Donut -> Calorie Dense

-> Calorie Dense Energy Drink -> Athletic

-> Athletic Flu Medicine -> Sedating

-> Sedating Gasoline -> Toxic

-> Toxic Horse S*men -> Long faced

-> Long faced Iodine -> Jennerising

-> Jennerising Mega Bean -> Foggy

-> Foggy Motor Oil -> Slippery

-> Slippery Mouth Wash -> Balding

-> Balding Paracetamol -> Sneaky

-> Sneaky Viagra-> Tropic Thunder

These ingredients can be acquired from all the stores found all across the map of Schedule 1. They will add to the manufacturing costs of your mixing recipes in Schedule 1, but the resultant products can easily lead to bigger profits.

