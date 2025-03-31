All ingredients in Schedule 1 and their effects

By Sankalpa Das
Modified Mar 31, 2025 14:54 GMT
Taking a look at all the ingredients in Schedule 1.
Taking a look at all the ingredients in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Ingredients in Schedule 1 are important secondary items that make up the core of TVGS's viral new indie game. Fans of the popular TV show Breaking Bad can fulfill their fantasies of becoming a drug kingpin in this new indie game by creating and producing drugs that hook customers in and incur great profits. In order to keep things fresh, players must keep cooking up new recipes, and that's where all the different ingredients in Schedule 1 come into play.

Ad

In this article, we shall take a look at all ingredients in Schedule 1 and the various effects they have on customers.

Ingredients in Schedule 1: All substances and their effects

Other than the three major base drugs available in Schedule 1's early access, there exists a number of additional substances that players can buy in the game. These work as ingredients for mixing recipes in Schedule 1, which allow players to keep customers hooked on their products and create a steady income source.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Players can use the ingredients to create new recipes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)
Players can use the ingredients to create new recipes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

In addition to their utility in recipes, the ingredients in Schedule 1 are also known to induce certain effects, which can alter the consumer's mood in various ways. Below, we shall take a look at all the ingredients and the effects they have on consumers:

Ad
  • Addy-> Thought Provoking
  • Battery-> Bright-eyed
  • Banana-> Gingeritis
  • Chili-> Spicy
  • Cuke-> Energizing
  • Donut-> Calorie Dense
  • Energy Drink-> Athletic
  • Flu Medicine -> Sedating
  • Gasoline -> Toxic
  • Horse S*men-> Long faced
  • Iodine-> Jennerising
  • Mega Bean-> Foggy
  • Motor Oil-> Slippery
  • Mouth Wash-> Balding
  • Paracetamol-> Sneaky
  • Viagra-> Tropic Thunder

These ingredients can be acquired from all the stores found all across the map of Schedule 1. They will add to the manufacturing costs of your mixing recipes in Schedule 1, but the resultant products can easily lead to bigger profits.

For more information on Schedule 1, follow Sportskeeda:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी