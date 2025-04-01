Barn in Schedule 1: How to unlock and use

Acquiring the Barn in Schedule 1 significantly enhances players' operational capabilities in the game. The Barn is more than just a facility; it serves as a game-changing asset, allowing players to expand their businesses, unlock new features, and streamline the production process.

Ad

This article lists the steps to unlock the Barn and its strategic advantages.

Schedule 1: How to unlock the Barn

In Schedule 1, the Barn is an upgrade from the initial Bungalow, offering expansive space for various operations. Its acquisition allows players to scale their businesses, manage inventory more efficiently, and explore advanced gameplay mechanics. However, unlocking it requires specific actions and investments.

Follow these steps to unlock the Barn:

Ad

Trending

1) Financial preparation

The first requirement is to accumulate sufficient finances. The Barn costs $25,000, which is a big expenditure, especially in the early stages of the game. To achieve this goal, players must prioritize successful projects and good financial management.

Make sure to clean the amount before proceeding to purchase the Barn. The best options for laundering the money are the Laundromat ($4,000 one-time business cost) or the Post Office ($10,000 one-time business cost).

Ad

2) Locate Ray’s Real Estate

After successfully acquiring the funds and laundering them, head to Ray’s Real Estate to initiate the purchase. However, the game does not prominently mark this location on the map, posing a challenge for players.

Make sure to unlock the Downtown area before purchasing the Barn. Ray's Real Estate is located in the Downtown area on the far right side of the map in Hyland Point.

Ad

3) Purchase the Barn

When you find Ray's Real Estate, contact him to begin the property acquisition process. Ensure that you have the $25,000 needed to execute the purchase.

It is important to note that Ray doesn't take cash; he only accepts online payments. After you've purchased the Barn, you can use it.

Also read: All properties in Schedule 1 and their prices.

How to use the Barn effectively in Schedule 1

You can use the Barn in multiple ways:

Ad

Increased storage capacity : The Barn's spacious interior allows for extensive storage, enabling players to manage larger inventories and streamline operations.

: The Barn's spacious interior allows for extensive storage, enabling players to manage larger inventories and streamline operations. Advanced operations : With more space, players can set up sophisticated production lines, enhancing efficiency and profitability.

: With more space, players can set up sophisticated production lines, enhancing efficiency and profitability. Employee management: The Barn can accommodate various workstations, facilitating the hiring of employees, such as cleaners, handlers, botanists, and chemists. Assigning tasks and managing staff becomes more efficient within this expansive property.

Players can set up sophisticated production lines in the Barn (Image via TVGS)

Also read: All ingredients in Schedule 1 and their effects.

Ad

In Schedule 1, the Barn serves as a starting point for more complex gameplay and broader operations in addition to being a property.

Players can greatly improve their experience by carefully allocating funds, identifying necessary services like Ray's Real Estate, and making good use of the Barn's features.

Also read: All businesses in S1

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.