All businesses in Schedule 1

In Schedule 1, handling stacks of dirty money is all part of the game. But when those piles start overflowing your pockets, it’s time to think bigger. Investing in a business is the best way to clean your cash while keeping things under the radar. Ray’s Realty offers a selection of money-laundering fronts, each with its own costs, daily limits, and efficiency levels.

Not only do these businesses help you bypass the $10,000 weekly ATM deposit cap, but they also make your operations feel more “legit” (at least on paper). Whether you’re just starting out or already rolling in questionable riches, here’s a breakdown of the businesses you can buy, what they do, and which one suits your current situation.

Every business listed Schedule 1

Below is the list of businesses you can buy in Schedule 1, along with what they offer and why they might be worth your investment.

1) Laundromat

This is your entry-level money laundering front, offering a simple and low-cost way to clean your cash. Priced at $4,000, it allows you to launder up to $2,000 per day.

The Laundromat in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Located near the warehouse and Slop Shop, it operates by letting you drop off your dirty money in the back office and retrieve clean funds after 24 in-game hours. While it won’t make you rich overnight, it’s a crucial first step to staying under the radar and getting past ATM limits.

2) Post Office

For $10,000, the Post Office doubles your daily laundering capacity to $4,000, making it a smart upgrade for mid-game players.

The Post Office in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Located just past the courthouse in South Northtown, this business operates similarly to the Laundromat, drop your money off, wait a day, and pick up clean cash. The advantage? Postal services handle money all the time, making it one of the least suspicious fronts for your laundering operations.

3) Car Wash

If you’ve outgrown the Post Office, the Car Wash is your next logical step. Costing $20,000, it lets you clean up to $6,000 per day and is conveniently located near Ray’s Realty.

Car Wash in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

If you’re moving large amounts of money and need a discreet way to process it, this front provides a perfect cover. Plus, it just feels right — after all, it worked for certain TV shows.

4) Taco Ticklers

The pinnacle of money laundering in Schedule 1, Taco Ticklers is the ultimate front for those in the late-game stage. For $50,000, you’ll be able to launder a hefty $8,000 per day. Located on the main strip near the skate park, it provides the highest laundering efficiency available.

Taco Ticklers in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

By the time you own this business, depositing money through an ATM should be a thing of the past. With high-capacity laundering and a delicious cover story, Taco Ticklers is the gold standard of criminal finance.

Owning a business in Schedule 1 isn’t about making a profit, it's about making your money look clean. Start with the Laundromat, work your way up, and once you own Taco Ticklers, you’ll be processing cash faster than you can spend it.

At the end of the day, staying ahead in Schedule 1 means thinking smart and investing wisely. Just don’t get too comfortable, there’s always someone watching.

