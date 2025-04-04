Your drug-peddling adventure might sometimes need fast wheels, leading you to wonder about the best cars for storage in Schedule 1. The game offers a few vehicles that range from having more space to something that allows you to make a quick getaway in case you run into trouble with the authorities. You can get anything from $5000 models to high-end cars that can help you transport your produce quickly.

This article will go over a few of the best cars for storage in Schedule 1.

Top cars for storage in Schedule 1

1) The Veeper

The Veeper (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, TVGS)

The Veeper is easily the best car for moving your product in the game. This vehicle boasts 16 slots, which is the maximum you can obtain while coming at a relative cheap cost of $9000. The only downside about this car is the fact that its acceleration is a bit slow. However, it makes up for that with a top speed of 86, the second highest of any car in Schedule 1.

If you are looking for the very best among the cars for storage in Schedule 1, The Veeper should be on your list. You should get it as soon as you have some decent cash from selling your product.

2) The Dinkler

The Dinkler (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, TVGS)

Among the best cars for storage in Schedule 1, the second best you can drive around is called The Dinkler. This automobile costs aroud $15000 and offers you eight slots of Trunk Space. Albeit this car is not as good as the Veeper that offers more space and is relatively cheaper.

Still, it can be a great addition to your garrage in case you want to drive something other than the Veeper. The Dinkler also boasts a top speed of 77 and you can definitely use it for transportation.

3) The Sh*tbox

The Sh*tbox (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, TVGS)

The Sh*tbox is the final car on this list, and is the vehicle that many will unlock early. It costs $5000 and offers five slots of space. However, it is the slowest car in the game with a top speed of 53 KM/H. It has decent acceleration, but the reason you should be using the Sh*tbox is because of its five-slot trunk space.

While you can get better models that offer the same space, the Sh*tbox is the best early game automobile, atleast till you unlock some other cars for storage in Schedule 1, such as the Veeper.

