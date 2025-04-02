How to fix a stuck car in Schedule 1

A stuck car in Schedule 1 might be a major obstacle to your in-game progress. Vehicles can become immobilized owing to various in-game physics interactions, environmental obstructions, or bugs. This can disrupt gameplay, particularly if the car is required for missions or transportation. Fortunately, various options exist for resolving this issue and returning to the game world effortlessly.

This article provides steps to sort out the stuck car issue in Schedule 1.

Note: These are general workarounds that may or may not work for some users.

Stuck car in Schedule 1: Possible fixes

To address a stuck car in Schedule 1, follow these steps:

Locate the Mechanic near Hyland Auto: From the car dealership, go to the Auto Body Shop beside Hyland Auto. This area is close to Ray Realty and Taco Ticklers, in the same plaza as Gas Mart. Interact with the Mechanic: Talk to the mechanic inside the garage. Choose the "My car is stuck" dialogue option. By doing this, you can teleport your car for free to the front of the building.

Vehicle in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Alternative solutions

If the primary method doesn't resolve the issue, consider these alternatives:

Restart the game : Occasionally, the position of the vehicle can be reset by just restarting the game.

: Occasionally, the position of the vehicle can be reset by just restarting the game. Utilize in-game commands: Access the pause menu and select the "I'm Stuck" option to teleport your character to a safe location, then manually recover the car.

Preventive measures

To minimize the risk of your car getting stuck:

Drive cautiously : Steer clear of places with narrow gaps or complicated terrain where cars are more likely to get stuck.

: Steer clear of places with narrow gaps or complicated terrain where cars are more likely to get stuck. Equip a skateboard: If your car becomes immobilized, having a skateboard in your inventory gives you a backup option.

Skateboard as a backup for a stuck car in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

By following these steps and precautions, you can effectively manage and prevent vehicle immobilization issues in Schedule 1, ensuring a smoother gaming experience.

