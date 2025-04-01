All vehicles in Schedule 1

Vehicles in Schedule 1 play an important part in improving mobility and efficiency in-game. Choosing the appropriate vehicle can have a substantial impact on a player's ability to transport products, explore the game world, and execute tasks efficiently. With so many options available, understanding the specs of each vehicle is critical to making an informed purchase.

This article will provide a detailed summary of all available vehicles in Schedule 1, including their costs, capacities, and speeds.

All available vehicles in Schedule 1

Vehicles in Schedule 1 can be purchased from Hyland Auto, located in the southern part of Northtown. Each vehicle has unique attributes in terms of trunk capacity, acceleration, and top speed. Below is a detailed list of all the available vehicles in the game:

1) The Shitbox

Price: $5,500

Trunk capacity: 5 slots

Acceleration: 0-40km/h in 3.1 seconds, 0-50km/h in 5.4 seconds

Top Speed: 53km/h

2) The Veeper

Price: $9,000

Trunk capacity: 16 slots

Acceleration: 0-40 km/h in 3.1 seconds, 0-60 km/h in 5.7 seconds

Top Speed: 86 km/h

3) The Bruiser

Price: $12,000

Trunk Capacity: 5 slots

Acceleration: 0-40km/h in 2.7 seconds, 0-60km/h in 7.6 seconds

Top Speed: 68 km/h

4) The Dinkler

Price: $15,000.

Trunk capacity: 8 slots.

Acceleration: 0-40km/h in 3.7 seconds, 0-60km/h in 7.1 seconds

Top Speed: 77 km/h

5) The Hounddog

Price: $25,000

Trunk capacity: 5 slots

Acceleration: 0-40km/h in 2.3 seconds, 0-60km/h in 4.2 seconds, and 0-80km/h in 11.1 seconds.

Top Speed: 84

6) The Cheetah

Price: $40,000

Trunk capacity: 4 slots

Acceleration: 0-40km/h in 1.8 seconds, 0-60km/h in 2.5 seconds, and 0-80km/h in 5.8 seconds.

Top Speed: 93 km/h

Players must consider their needs before selecting the appropriate vehicle. The Veeper, with its 16-slot trunk and respectable speed, is perfect for delivering huge loads of products. The Dinkler offers a blend of capacity and performance, making it a versatile choice. Meanwhile, the Cheetah is the perfect option for those who want speed, as it boasts the best top speed but has minimal storage space.

Vehicles in Schedule 1 have similar parameters when it comes to fuel consumption and handling (Image via TVGS)

It's worth noting that all the vehicles in Schedule 1 currently have identical performance parameters in terms of fuel consumption and handling. As a result, the decision is mostly based on visual tastes, price, and specific in-game needs. Investing in a vehicle early in the game can boost your efficiency considerably, cutting travel time and enabling more effective resource management.

Understanding the nuances of each vehicle in Schedule 1 allows players to find the perfect transit option for their playstyle. Whether one prefers cargo capacity or speed, the varied choice of vehicles ensures that every player can find a good fit to improve their experience.

