Knowing how to change clothes in Schedule 1 will help you to customize your character. While clothes do not offer any strategic advantage in this game, the ability to customize your avatar always makes for a more immersive experience. The title provides a plethora of in-game cosmetics like clothes, eyewear, wristwatches, shoes, and more that you can deck yourself out in to look your part as a drug kingpin worthy of respect in the industry.

This article explains how players can change clothes in Schedule 1. Read below to find out more about this mechanic.

How to wear and change clothes in Schedule

Schedule 1 offers a vivid customization system that allows you to equip and change cosmetics in the game. You can get topwear, bottomwear, headgear, eyewear, outerwear, and footwear, as well as cosmetics for the hands and waist of your character model. The price of the goods varies according to their quality, and the clothes can be bought from the Thrifty Threads stores found across the map.

Character menu in Schedule (Image via TVGS)

Here's how you can get and change clothes in Schedule 1:

Open Schedule 1 and find a clothes store. They are not marked on the map but can be located through exploration. Enter the store and talk to the cashier, Fiona. Select the first option to browse clothes. The Thrifty Threads store menu will open. Select a cosmetic that you want to get and click on "Purchase" to confirm your selection. To change clothes, press Tab on your keyboard and open the Phone menu. Select the Character tab on the right side. Select and drag clothes onto your character panel.

That's it. The process to change clothes in Schedule 1 is pretty simple, but it comes with a catch. You can only use your card (digital money) to purchase clothes, as none of the stores in Hyland Point would take any illegal cash.

Also read: All customer locations and character IDs in Schedule 1

That's all there is to know about changing clothes in Schedule 1. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides.

