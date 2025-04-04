How to fix Cauldron bug in Schedule 1

Players who have been hiring employees to create recipes have been encountering the Cauldron bug in Schedule 1. Unlocked at the later stages of TVGS' viral new Breaking Bad-esque game, the cauldron is used mainly for C***ine-related recipes. As such, it requires a lot of grinding and supplier unlocks, by which time getting a Cauldron bug starts posing serious problems to the overall output of the player's business.
We take a look at the Cauldron bug in Schedule 1, how to identify it, and ways to tackle it.
Note: The solutions mentioned herein aren't guaranteed to work for every user.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Identifying the Cauldron bug in Schedule 1
The Cauldron is a cooking item that becomes available after reaching the Enforcer 1 rank. Players may go to Oscar's and purchase it from him for $3,000. After setting it up in the inventory, players have reported that when a chemist went ahead and started dropping items into it, their animations just stopped.
The cauldron becomes locked out of interaction and goes into a suspended state along with the last employee using it.
Tackling the Cauldron bug in Schedule 1
Players can solve the Cauldron bug in Schedule 1 through a few different ways. Below are some of the most popular solutions with the highest success rates in solving the bug.
Reassigning the employee last using it
If you had assigned a Chemist who started using the Cauldron when the bug initialized, it is quite possible that fixing this issue is as simple as unassigning the employee, saving and reloading the game, and then reassigning them back to the task.
Save the game and reload data
Another simple way to tackle the Cauldron bug in Schedule 1 is to save the game state on a quick-save file and then exit the game. When you log back into it, there is a possibility that the bug will be gone.
Skateboard bump the employee
This hilarious solution to the Cauldron bug in Schedule 1 was discovered by the community of players. Gamers have stated that hopping onto a skateboard and bumping into the bugged employees gets them out of the suspended state and keeps players from having to relog in to the game several times. It is also possible to bump your employees out of the suspended state with a baseball bat or bottles.
Avoid assigning multiple cauldrons to one employee
Chemists in Schedule 1 can be quite a handful to deal with as an employer, which can cause several problems, including the Cauldron bug. One way to avoid this bug is to make sure your chemist is assigned to one or a maximum of two cauldrons. This way, the chemist won't get stuck while utilizing the cauldrons and cause the bug.
For more information on Schedule 1, follow Sportskeeda:
- How to get rid of items in Schedule 1
- Can you play Schedule 1 on PlayStation and Xbox?
- How to make the best Strains in Schedule 1
- Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue: Possible fixes, reason
- How to make the best Strains in Schedule 1
- How to use the money glitch in Schedule 1
- How to play co-op in Schedule 1
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.