Schedule 1 developer hints at upcoming items and ingredients

The popularity of Schedule 1 doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon. The game has quickly become one of the most talked-about simulators, thanks to its hilarious gameplay and detailed crafting system. The developers have teased several major updates in recent weeks, and the official roadmap promises a lot of content in the future.

Ad

Recently, the core developer and founder of the game, @Tyler_TVGS posted an update on X showcasing some of the new items that players can expect in the next major update.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming items and additions in Schedule 1.

Schedule 1 developer and founder reveals various upcoming items

The caption of the post mentions that some fancy items are getting added in the weekend's update. New decorative items, such as paintings, lamps, and more, will be added to Schedule 1. As of now, there are no interior design-related items present in the game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

There's also an attached image to the post, suggesting that not just decorative but multiple usable items and ingredients are also arriving on the same date. The image includes the following items:

Cuckoo clock

Whiskey bottle

Wine bottle

Champagne bottle

Gold bars

Safe

Whiskey bottle in Manny's cabin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Interestingly, a few of these objects are already present in the game, but players cannot pick them up or interact with them yet. The whiskey bottle is kept at Manny's table in his cabin. He is the NPC who owns the warehouse from where players can purchase various illegal items and hire employees in Schedule 1. The name of the bottle reads:

Ad

"Ol' Man Jimmy's 18 Years Aged Tennessee Whisky."

Safe in Manny's cabin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Moreover, the same location also has the safe just behind the table. The safe can also be found under Dean's table, who is the owner of the only tattoo parlour in Schedule 1. The official roadmap mentions a feature called Property Raids, which could be linked to the safes. It’s possible that they will be used to securely store valuable items, protecting them from being stolen during raids.

Ad

That's everything we know about the upcoming items in Schedule 1 so far. The exact date and time of the weekend update is not known yet. Players are advised to keep their eye on Tyler or the game's official social media channels for further announcements.

Read more Schedule 1 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.