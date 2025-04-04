Schedule 1 developer hints at upcoming items and ingredients

The popularity of Schedule 1 doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon. The game has quickly become one of the most talked-about simulators, thanks to its hilarious gameplay and detailed crafting system. The developers have teased several major updates in recent weeks, and the official roadmap promises a lot of content in the future.
Recently, the core developer and founder of the game, @Tyler_TVGS posted an update on X showcasing some of the new items that players can expect in the next major update.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming items and additions in Schedule 1.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Schedule 1 developer and founder reveals various upcoming items
The caption of the post mentions that some fancy items are getting added in the weekend's update. New decorative items, such as paintings, lamps, and more, will be added to Schedule 1. As of now, there are no interior design-related items present in the game.
There's also an attached image to the post, suggesting that not just decorative but multiple usable items and ingredients are also arriving on the same date. The image includes the following items:
- Cuckoo clock
- Whiskey bottle
- Wine bottle
- Champagne bottle
- Gold bars
- Safe
Interestingly, a few of these objects are already present in the game, but players cannot pick them up or interact with them yet. The whiskey bottle is kept at Manny's table in his cabin. He is the NPC who owns the warehouse from where players can purchase various illegal items and hire employees in Schedule 1. The name of the bottle reads:
"Ol' Man Jimmy's 18 Years Aged Tennessee Whisky."
Moreover, the same location also has the safe just behind the table. The safe can also be found under Dean's table, who is the owner of the only tattoo parlour in Schedule 1. The official roadmap mentions a feature called Property Raids, which could be linked to the safes. It’s possible that they will be used to securely store valuable items, protecting them from being stolen during raids.
That's everything we know about the upcoming items in Schedule 1 so far. The exact date and time of the weekend update is not known yet. Players are advised to keep their eye on Tyler or the game's official social media channels for further announcements.
Read more Schedule 1 articles:
- All ranks in S1 and what they unlock
- How to make the best Strains in S1
- Explosive products in S1: How to make and effect
- Best cars for storage in S1
- 5 games you should try if you enjoyed S1
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.