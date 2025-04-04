How to get a tattoo in Schedule 1

Obtaining a tattoo in Schedule 1 is an excellent way of customizing your character and making them distinctive. Among its numerous attributes, the game provides extensive customization of characters. Such options add to your character's appearance, allowing you to mirror your taste.
This article will walk through the steps to obtain a tattoo in Schedule 1.
Getting a tattoo in Schedule 1
To adorn your character with a tattoo, follow these simple steps:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) Travel to Top Tattoo
Top Tattoo is the designated tattoo parlor in Schedule 1. Situated in the left corner of the map, Top Tattoo is the go-to destination for body art. Ensure your character has sufficient in-game currency, as each tattoo comes with a price.
Also read: How to get Cauldron in Schedule 1
2) Interact with the tattoo artist
Upon arrival at Top Tattoo, engage in conversation with Jean, the tattoo artist. This interaction will open the tattoo menu, presenting various design options for different body parts. Here is a list of all the available tattoo designs with their placements:
1. Teardrop
- Placement: Face
- Price: $50
2. Forehead Cross
- Placement: Face
- Price: $50
3. Sword
- Placement: Face or Chest
- Price: $120
4. Tribal
- Placement: Face
- Price: $250
5. Dead Face
- Placement: Chest
- Price: $100
6. Egg
- Placement: Chest
- Price: $300
7. Bird
- Placement: Chest
- Price: $300
8. Heart
- Placement: Arms
- Price: $40
9. Peace
- Placement: Arms
- Price: $40
10. We*d
- Placement: Arms
- Price: $50
11. Alien
- Placement: Arms
- Price: $70
12. Web
- Placement: Arms
- Price: $70
Note that you can select only one tattoo per category, so choose the design that best suits your taste.
Also read: All ranks in Schedule 1 and what they unlock
3) Select and pay for your tattoo
After deciding on the tattoo and its placement, proceed to purchase the design. The cost varies depending on the complexity and location of the tattoo. Ensure you have adequate funds to complete the transaction.
4) Admire your character’s new look
Once the payment is made, the tattoo is applied instantly — no waiting required. Your character now sports a fresh piece of body art, adding a personal touch to their appearance.
Can you remove your tattoos in Schedule 1?
It is possible to get rid of any tattoos you have applied to your character. Just choose the "none" option at the top of each category in the tattooing menu. Note that you won't receive a refund for removing your tattoos, so think it through before making a purchase.
Also read: How to get a gun in Schedule 1
By following these steps, you can effortlessly acquire a tattoo in Schedule 1, adding a unique flair to your character as you navigate the path of becoming a crime kingpin. Whether you opt for a bold facial tattoo or a subtle arm design, tattoos in Schedule 1 provide an extra layer of personalization that enhances the game's immersive experience.
Also read: Schedule 1 map and all key locations explained
Check out our other articles related to the game:
- How to play co-op in Schedule 1
- Every supplier in Schedule 1 and how to unlock them
- All properties in Schedule 1 and their prices
- How to use the money glitch in Schedule 1
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.