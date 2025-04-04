How to get a tattoo in Schedule 1

Obtaining a tattoo in Schedule 1 is an excellent way of customizing your character and making them distinctive. Among its numerous attributes, the game provides extensive customization of characters. Such options add to your character's appearance, allowing you to mirror your taste.

This article will walk through the steps to obtain a tattoo in Schedule 1.

Getting a tattoo in Schedule 1

To adorn your character with a tattoo, follow these simple steps:

1) Travel to Top Tattoo

Top Tattoo is the designated tattoo parlor in Schedule 1. Situated in the left corner of the map, Top Tattoo is the go-to destination for body art. Ensure your character has sufficient in-game currency, as each tattoo comes with a price.

Visit this location to get a tattoo in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

2) Interact with the tattoo artist

Upon arrival at Top Tattoo, engage in conversation with Jean, the tattoo artist. This interaction will open the tattoo menu, presenting various design options for different body parts. Here is a list of all the available tattoo designs with their placements:

1. Teardrop

Placement: Face

Price: $50

2. Forehead Cross

Placement: Face

Price: $50

3. Sword

Placement: Face or Chest

Price: $120

4. Tribal

Placement: Face

Price: $250

5. Dead Face

Placement: Chest

Price: $100

6. Egg

Placement: Chest

Price: $300

7. Bird

Placement: Chest

Price: $300

8. Heart

Placement: Arms

Price: $40

9. Peace

Placement: Arms

Price: $40

10. We*d

Placement: Arms

Price: $50

11. Alien

Placement: Arms

Price: $70

12. Web

Placement: Arms

Price: $70

Note that you can select only one tattoo per category, so choose the design that best suits your taste.

Choosing a tattoo in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

3) Select and pay for your tattoo

After deciding on the tattoo and its placement, proceed to purchase the design. The cost varies depending on the complexity and location of the tattoo. Ensure you have adequate funds to complete the transaction.

4) Admire your character’s new look

Once the payment is made, the tattoo is applied instantly — no waiting required. Your character now sports a fresh piece of body art, adding a personal touch to their appearance.

Can you remove your tattoos in Schedule 1?

It is possible to get rid of any tattoos you have applied to your character. Just choose the "none" option at the top of each category in the tattooing menu. Note that you won't receive a refund for removing your tattoos, so think it through before making a purchase.

By following these steps, you can effortlessly acquire a tattoo in Schedule 1, adding a unique flair to your character as you navigate the path of becoming a crime kingpin. Whether you opt for a bold facial tattoo or a subtle arm design, tattoos in Schedule 1 provide an extra layer of personalization that enhances the game's immersive experience.

