How to get Cauldron in Schedule 1

The Cauldron in Schedule 1 is an essential tool for players looking to expand their drug empire beyond just weed products. As you level up, there are various features to unlock, which might look a bit confusing at first, and the Cauldron is one of them. This item will let you cook C*caine that can be sold for very high profits.

Here's everything you need to know about getting and using the Cauldron in Schedule 1.

How to buy the Cauldron in Schedule 1

The Cauldron isn't available at the beginning of Schedule 1 and requires at least Enforcer 1 rank. Once you reach this rank, a message will appear on your screen, stating the Cauldron is now available for purchase.

Cauldron is locked for players below Enforcer 1 rank (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Once unlocked, follow these steps to purchase it:

Go to Oscar's Warehouse and interact with Oscar. Note that the warehouse is only open from 6 PM to 4 AM, so make sure to visit on the right time.

and interact with Oscar. Note that the warehouse is only open from 6 PM to 4 AM, so make sure to visit on the right time. Once you interact, you will get a buy menu. Scroll to the bottom of the list and add Cauldron to your cart for $3,000 .

. Once you buy it, set it up at one of your properties.

How to use the Cauldron in Schedule 1

As mentioned, the Cauldron is used to make C*caine in Schedule 1. This item is just one part of the process and plays a vital role in converting raw ingredients into a valuable product.

Using the Cauldron (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Here's a stepwise guide to using the Cauldron in Schedule 1:

Contact Salvador Monero to purchase Coca Seeds that cost $80 per seed.

Once purchased, grow them and harvest the Coca Leaves.

Stand in front of the Cauldron and press E to interact.

Pour some Gasoline to run it first, then click on the Coca Leaves to place them inside the machine.

Either left-click to put the leaves one-by-one or right-click to put them all together.

Wait for a few minutes, and you will have the C*caine base.

Now, take the base out of the Cauldron and use a hammer to break it into smaller pieces. Your drug is now ready to sell.

That's everything you need to know about the Cauldron in Schedule 1. If you're struggling to level up fast, consider selling the drugs manually instead of assigning a worker, as it gives you significantly more XP.

