Schedule 1 patch notes (April 4, 2025): Alternate version, new commands, bug fixes, and more

New Schedule 1 patch notes were released on April 4, 2025. This is the sixth update for the title post-launch. Numerous additions and adjustments have been made to improve the quality of life in the game. Since its launch, the title has garnered a lot of attention from players, and for the right reasons.

Ad

This article lists the official Schedule 1 patch notes released on April 4, 2025.

Schedule 1 patch notes for April 4, 2025

Alternate version

The alternate version is identical to the normal version, except it uses a different scripting backend (Mono instead of IL2CPP). This scripting backend isn't quite as performant as the normal version, but it generally handles errors a bit better and is less prone to crashing. If you're experiencing consistent crashes in the default version, I'd recommend trying it out. You can opt into the alternate version the same way as switching to the beta version - a video tutorial can be viewed here.

Ad

Trending

If people find that the alternate version results in fewer crashes, I'll continue to maintain this version and keep it updated to match the default version. Even if the alternate version doesn't fix the crashing, it'll at least send me bug reports with more info compared to the default version.

Schedule 1 gameplay (Image via TVGS)

Read more: Best cars for storage in Schedule 1

Ad

Additions

Added alternate version.

Added 'cleartrash' command. Useful if you're experiencing performance drops due to lots of trash items.

Tweaks/Improvements

Chemists can now be assigned up to 4 stations (up from 3).

Bug fixes

Fixed mixing colliders behind the Slop Shop.

Fixed not being able to knock on the door of the tall building next to the overpass.

Fixed player speed multiplier not resetting after exiting and reloading.

Fixed warehouse NPCs not returning to their jobs after attacking the player.

Fixed employees being able to be assigned to stuff at other properties.

Fixed being able to pick up items while on a skateboard.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the new Schedule 1 patch notes. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.