Schedule 1 patch notes (April 4, 2025): Alternate version, new commands, bug fixes, and more

New Schedule 1 patch notes were released on April 4, 2025. This is the sixth update for the title post-launch. Numerous additions and adjustments have been made to improve the quality of life in the game. Since its launch, the title has garnered a lot of attention from players, and for the right reasons.
This article lists the official Schedule 1 patch notes released on April 4, 2025.
Schedule 1 patch notes for April 4, 2025
Alternate version
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The alternate version is identical to the normal version, except it uses a different scripting backend (Mono instead of IL2CPP). This scripting backend isn't quite as performant as the normal version, but it generally handles errors a bit better and is less prone to crashing. If you're experiencing consistent crashes in the default version, I'd recommend trying it out. You can opt into the alternate version the same way as switching to the beta version - a video tutorial can be viewed here.
If people find that the alternate version results in fewer crashes, I'll continue to maintain this version and keep it updated to match the default version. Even if the alternate version doesn't fix the crashing, it'll at least send me bug reports with more info compared to the default version.
Read more: Best cars for storage in Schedule 1
Additions
- Added alternate version.
- Added 'cleartrash' command. Useful if you're experiencing performance drops due to lots of trash items.
Tweaks/Improvements
- Chemists can now be assigned up to 4 stations (up from 3).
Bug fixes
- Fixed mixing colliders behind the Slop Shop.
- Fixed not being able to knock on the door of the tall building next to the overpass.
- Fixed player speed multiplier not resetting after exiting and reloading.
- Fixed warehouse NPCs not returning to their jobs after attacking the player.
- Fixed employees being able to be assigned to stuff at other properties.
- Fixed being able to pick up items while on a skateboard.
That's everything that you need to know about the new Schedule 1 patch notes. For more related news and guides, check these links below:
- All ranks in Schedule 1 and what they unlock
- Level 2 Mixing Station in Schedule 1: How to unlock and use
- 7 Easter eggs and mysteries in Schedule 1
- Schedule 1 developer hints at upcoming items and ingredients
- How to get a tattoo in Schedule 1
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.