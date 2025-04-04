Level 2 Mixing Station in Schedule 1: How to unlock and use

As you build your empire in Schedule 1, upgrading your equipment becomes essential to keep up with demand and maximize profits. The Level 2 Mixing Station (Mk2) is a major step forward, offering better efficiency, improved product quality, and the ability to produce in larger batches. It also unlocks new recipes, giving you more flexibility in your operation.

If you want to step up your game and grow your business, upgrading to the Mk2 is the way to go. But before you can start using it, you’ll need to complete a few important steps.

How to get the Level 2 Mixing Station in Schedule 1

Here’s how you can unlock the Level 2 Mixing Station in Schedule 1:

Gain access to the Warehouse - Your first major milestone in unlocking the Mk2 Mixing Station is getting into the Warehouse. This location serves as your gateway to better equipment, more space, and access to new suppliers. The good news? You’ll naturally unlock it as you progress through the game’s main storyline, especially once you decide to move beyond basic production methods.

Oscar is your upgrades guy in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Meet Oscar - Once you’ve gained access to the Warehouse, keep an eye out for Oscar. He’s the guy who handles lab upgrades, including the Level 2 Mixing Station (Mk2). Head over to his shop and check out what he has to offer. If the upgrade isn’t available right away, don’t panic. You’ll need to reach a certain point in the story, specifically when you begin producing more advanced products like meth, to unlock it.

Meet the upgrade requirements - Before you can install the Mk2 Mixing Station, you'll need enough in-game currency (cash or reputation points) to purchase the upgrade, required materials to support the upgrade and Warehouse access unlocked to house the new equipment. Once you have everything in place, purchase the upgrade from Oscar, and you're good to go.

After installing the Mk2, your lab will become much more efficient. Here’s how to get the most out of your new setup:

Open your Lab Menu and select the Mixing Station.

Pick the ingredients you want to work with.

The Mk2 allows you to create higher-quality and more complex products than before, making your operation more lucrative.

Hire more dealers to distribute your product faster.

Expand your network to reach new buyers and increase profits.

Monitor market demand to adjust pricing and stay ahead of the competition.

Upgrading to the Level 2 Mixing Station (Mk2) in Schedule 1 is a game-changer. It not only boosts your efficiency and product quality but also sets you up for larger-scale operations. Follow the steps to unlock it, fine-tune your settings, and expand your business.

