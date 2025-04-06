In a surprising turn of events, Schedule 1 is reportedly being investigated for potential copyright infringement. Created by TVGS, or Tyler's Video Game Studio, this Breaking Bad-inspired title has recently been a popular topic, thanks to its exciting gameplay and various other in-game aspects.
However, as reported by a Polish Press Agency, an investigation has been launched against the viral indie game. Per the report, Schedule 1 is reportedly being investigated by Movie Games S.A., the creators of Drug Dealer Simulator I and II, for potential infringement of intellectual property.
In this article, we shall take a deeper dive into the situation, the ongoing investigation, and what it entails.
Schedule 1 is reportedly being investigated, according to a Polish press agency
Schedule 1 became an overnight sensation after receiving an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating and surpassing 130,000 concurrent players within a few days of its release. In the meantime, however, the studio behind the Drug Dealer Simulator series, Movie Games S.A., has reportedly completed a legal analysis, according to the statement from the Polish Press Agency.
This analysis apparently suggests that Schedule 1 may have potentially violated Drug Dealer Simulator's intellectual property rights. The report also states:
"The Issuer will immediately inform about further actions related to the pursuit of claims regarding the infringement of the Issuer’s IP and the act of unfair competition in subsequent current reports."
Although Schedule 1 had several plans regarding a new update and features on the way, this investigation seemingly brings the momentum of TVGS's popular new indie game to a halt. Some legal documents behind the inquiry that reported the alleged investigation against Schedule 1 have surfaced. They state that "elements of the game's plot, mechanics, as well as UI – User Interface" are the main areas of investigation.
The proceedings for this investigation were initiated as soon as the game was released on March 25, 2025. As of right now, the investigation hasn't reportedly progressed enough to capture any more details. However, this alleged legal battle might seem familiar to some gamers, as a similar legal trouble grew between Pokemon and Palworld a while ago.
If Movie Games S.A. plans to continue this alleged investigation, it will take steps in accordance with Australian law (since TVGS is Australia-based). However, as of now, neither TVGS nor Movie Games S.A. has made any public statements to verify whether Schedule 1 is reportedly being investigated.
