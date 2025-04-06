How to use the Journal in Schedule 1

The Journal in Schedule 1 is a helpful tool that can make a big difference in building your drug empire. You get access to it early in the game, and it helps you keep track of important story quests and pending deliveries. As your operation grows, it gets difficult to keep track of what to do next, and that's where the Journal comes in handy.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Journal in Schedule 1.
Journal in Schedule 1: How to open and use it
Using the Journal is very easy. You just need to open your phone by pressing Tab, then click the orange icon in the center that says Journal. Otherwise, simply press J, and the Journal will immediately pop up on your screen.
When you open the Journal, your phone will switch to a horizontal layout. On this screen, you’ll see a list of tasks that include everything you’ve done and those that still need to be completed.
Each pending task in the Journal has a colored circle with a star inside it. Here's what they mean:
- Yellow Circle: These are the most important story-related tasks that help you progress in the game. For example, once you’ve unlocked all types of weed, your next goal might be to buy Pseudo and start cooking M*th. That task will show up with a yellow circle.
- Green Circle: These mark the clients who are waiting for a delivery. Keeping track of these helps ensure you don’t miss out on any sales.
Clicking on a task will show more details about it on the right side of the phone screen. Below the description, you can also scroll through your completed tasks to see your progress. As of now, the Journal can only be used to track progress, but not for marking anything on the game's map or making notes.
That’s everything you need to know about using the Journal in Schedule 1. Considering that the game is still in early access, the Journal might become even more useful in future updates with more added features.
