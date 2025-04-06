How to list products for sale in Schedule 1

Schedule 1 is making waves in the simulation world, and for good reason. Even in its Early Access phase, the game throws you straight into the gritty hustle of building your underground empire. From cooking your own products to managing distribution and satisfying your clientele, the journey from small-time dealer to drug lord is full of strategy and street smarts.
One of the most crucial parts of growing your business is getting your product out there — and that’s where listing items for sale comes in.
How to add products to Schedule 1 for sale
Once your product is ready and you are eager to start stacking cash, the easiest way to sell is by going digital.
- Open the in-game phone - Hit the Tab key on your keyboard to bring up your in-game smartphone. This is your main tool for managing every aspect of your drug business.
- Access the products app - On your phone, look for the red icon labeled Products. This app shows all the substances you've cooked up so far.
- Select your product - Click on the product you want to sell. You can view its effects, set your desired price, and most importantly, check the box to list it for sale.
- Wait for orders - Once the product is listed, customers will start texting you with offers. You can respond to each text via the Messages app on your phone.
You’ll have three choices:
- Accept the deal
- Negotiate with a counteroffer
- Reject it outright
If you accept, the customer will tell you when and where to meet. You’ll also get a green marker on your HUD and map showing the drop location.
It’s also important to keep your listings up to date. If you run out of stock and forget to delist a product, customers will keep messaging you with orders you can’t fill. That can get annoying fast. To avoid that, head back into the Products app and uncheck the “List for Sale” option when you're out of inventory. It's a small step, but it helps keep your operation running smoothly.
While listing your products is the easiest and most efficient way to bring in money, it’s not your only option. You can still hit the streets yourself, hand out free samples, or recruit dealers to expand your network.
But the great thing about listing through the Products app is that it turns your hustle into a passive income stream. Instead of constantly chasing down customers, they come straight to you, giving you more time to focus on production, expansion, or handling the heat from the cops.
Listing products for sale is a key part of scaling your business in Schedule 1, and once you get the hang of it, your empire will grow much faster. Keep your inventory stocked, adjust your prices when needed, and always stay on top of your deals.
