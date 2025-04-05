If you want to grow your drug empire in Schedule 1, it is essential to know the best customers for dealers in the game. Each dealer has a set of customers that makes them more profitable. Understanding which ones serve you best will allow you to expand your operation with minimal effort.

While there are other means to improve your production, effectively managing your inventory can generate massive profits and maximize the potential of your business.

This article lists the best customers for dealers in Schedule 1.

Best customers for dealers in Schedule 1

Before diving into the list, it is important to note that pairing the right customers with the right dealers can significantly bump your sales. However, without the right product strain and a well-structured management system, your margins and potential for growth could be severely impacted.

With that in mind, here is a list of the best customers for dealers in Schedule 1:

Dealer Customers Wei Long Carl Bundy

Dennis Kennedy

Karen Kennedy

Alison Knight

Jack Knight

Jackie Stevenson

Chris Sullivan Jane Lucero Marco Barone

Keith Wagner

Cranky Frank

Genghis Barn

Lisa Gardener

Anna Chesterfield Benji Coleman Kathy Henderson

Peggy Meyers

Peter File

Donna Martin

Mick Lubbin

Kyle Cooley Brad Crosby Louis Fourier

Kevin Oakley

Lucy Pennington

Eugene Buckley

Jennifer Rivera

Geraldine Poon Leo Rivers Ray Hoffman

Walter Cussler

Michael Boog

Lily Turner

Herbert Blueball

Jen Heard Molly Presley Joyce Ball

Mac Cooper

Doris Lubbin

Meg Cooley

Keith Wagner

Trent Sherman

Read more: How to level up fast in S1

Lastly, keep in mind that if you want this venture to be successful, you must strategically position these dealers in areas where customers can easily access the product without traveling too far. If you play your cards right, you can fully capitalize on the various customer types listed for the six dealers in the game.

