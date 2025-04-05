If you want to grow your drug empire in Schedule 1, it is essential to know the best customers for dealers in the game. Each dealer has a set of customers that makes them more profitable. Understanding which ones serve you best will allow you to expand your operation with minimal effort.
While there are other means to improve your production, effectively managing your inventory can generate massive profits and maximize the potential of your business.
This article lists the best customers for dealers in Schedule 1.
Best customers for dealers in Schedule 1
Before diving into the list, it is important to note that pairing the right customers with the right dealers can significantly bump your sales. However, without the right product strain and a well-structured management system, your margins and potential for growth could be severely impacted.
With that in mind, here is a list of the best customers for dealers in Schedule 1:
Read more: How to level up fast in S1
Lastly, keep in mind that if you want this venture to be successful, you must strategically position these dealers in areas where customers can easily access the product without traveling too far. If you play your cards right, you can fully capitalize on the various customer types listed for the six dealers in the game.
