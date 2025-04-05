Schedule 1: Best customers for dealers

By Jay Sarma
Modified Apr 05, 2025
Choose the best customers for dealers in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

If you want to grow your drug empire in Schedule 1, it is essential to know the best customers for dealers in the game. Each dealer has a set of customers that makes them more profitable. Understanding which ones serve you best will allow you to expand your operation with minimal effort.

While there are other means to improve your production, effectively managing your inventory can generate massive profits and maximize the potential of your business.

This article lists the best customers for dealers in Schedule 1.

Best customers for dealers in Schedule 1

Before diving into the list, it is important to note that pairing the right customers with the right dealers can significantly bump your sales. However, without the right product strain and a well-structured management system, your margins and potential for growth could be severely impacted.

With that in mind, here is a list of the best customers for dealers in Schedule 1:

DealerCustomers
Wei LongCarl Bundy
Dennis Kennedy
Karen Kennedy
Alison Knight
Jack Knight
Jackie Stevenson
Chris Sullivan
Jane LuceroMarco Barone
Keith Wagner
Cranky Frank
Genghis Barn
Lisa Gardener
Anna Chesterfield
Benji ColemanKathy Henderson
Peggy Meyers
Peter File
Donna Martin
Mick Lubbin
Kyle Cooley
Brad CrosbyLouis Fourier
Kevin Oakley
Lucy Pennington
Eugene Buckley
Jennifer Rivera
Geraldine Poon
Leo RiversRay Hoffman
Walter Cussler
Michael Boog
Lily Turner
Herbert Blueball
Jen Heard
Molly PresleyJoyce Ball
Mac Cooper
Doris Lubbin
Meg Cooley
Keith Wagner
Trent Sherman
Customer in-game (Image via TVGS)

Lastly, keep in mind that if you want this venture to be successful, you must strategically position these dealers in areas where customers can easily access the product without traveling too far. If you play your cards right, you can fully capitalize on the various customer types listed for the six dealers in the game.






