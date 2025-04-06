Handlers in Schedule 1: How to hire and use them

As your operation starts to grow in Schedule 1, things can get overwhelming pretty quickly. Between producing, storing, and packaging your goods, there’s only so much you can manage on your own. That’s where Handlers come into play. These workers are absolute lifesavers once your empire gets rolling — handling everything from moving supplies around your base to packaging products for sale.
However, like most things in the game, Handlers aren’t available from the start. You’ll have to work your way up before unlocking this helpful feature. If you’re wondering when you get access to them and how to make the most of their abilities, here’s a full guide to get you set up.
How to get Handlers in Schedule 1
You won’t be able to recruit a Handler right from the start. You’ll need to make some progress in the game until you’re prompted to visit the Warehouse, which unlocks the employee system. Here’s how to hire your first Handler:
- Head to the Warehouse, located south of the Motel and down the ramp behind the Pawn Shop.
- Make sure it’s between 6 PM and 6 AM in-game time, or the Warehouse won’t be open.
- Once inside, go to the northeast corner and head up the blue stairs to find Manny (next to Igor).
- Speak to Manny and select the Handler option under the I want to Hire an employee option.
- Pick one of your owned properties
- Confirm with “Deal”
- Make sure you have $1,500 for an upfront payment and $200/day for wages
If you’re short on cash, there’s an ATM inside the Warehouse.
Once hired, your Handler will be sent directly to the property you assigned.
Beyond packaging, Handlers can also automate the movement of goods across your base. You can set up custom delivery routes that help move raw materials, blends, or packaged goods to wherever they need to be.
To create a route:
- Aim at your Handler with the Management Clipboard and press E.
- At the bottom of the menu, click + Add New.
- Choose a From location (like a storage rack or mixer).
- Choose a To destination (like a packaging station or another rack).
This system allows for full automation. For example, your Botanist could bring buds to a rack, then the Handler could transfer them to the packaging station. You can even create complex supply chains involving mixers to refine your product before final packaging.
