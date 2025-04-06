Handlers in Schedule 1: How to hire and use them

As your operation starts to grow in Schedule 1, things can get overwhelming pretty quickly. Between producing, storing, and packaging your goods, there’s only so much you can manage on your own. That’s where Handlers come into play. These workers are absolute lifesavers once your empire gets rolling — handling everything from moving supplies around your base to packaging products for sale.

Ad

However, like most things in the game, Handlers aren’t available from the start. You’ll have to work your way up before unlocking this helpful feature. If you’re wondering when you get access to them and how to make the most of their abilities, here’s a full guide to get you set up.

How to get Handlers in Schedule 1

You won’t be able to recruit a Handler right from the start. You’ll need to make some progress in the game until you’re prompted to visit the Warehouse, which unlocks the employee system. Here’s how to hire your first Handler:

Ad

Trending

Head to the Warehouse, located south of the Motel and down the ramp behind the Pawn Shop.

Make sure it’s between 6 PM and 6 AM in-game time, or the Warehouse won’t be open.

Once inside, go to the northeast corner and head up the blue stairs to find Manny (next to Igor).

Choose Handler from the employee list (Image via TVGS)

Speak to Manny and select the Handler option under the I want to Hire an employee option.

Pick one of your owned properties

Confirm with “Deal”

Make sure you have $1,500 for an upfront payment and $200/day for wages

Ad

If you’re short on cash, there’s an ATM inside the Warehouse.

Read more: How to play co-op in Schedule 1

Once hired, your Handler will be sent directly to the property you assigned.

You can assign your Handler stations in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Beyond packaging, Handlers can also automate the movement of goods across your base. You can set up custom delivery routes that help move raw materials, blends, or packaged goods to wherever they need to be.

Ad

To create a route:

Aim at your Handler with the Management Clipboard and press E.

At the bottom of the menu, click + Add New.

Choose a From location (like a storage rack or mixer).

Choose a To destination (like a packaging station or another rack).

This system allows for full automation. For example, your Botanist could bring buds to a rack, then the Handler could transfer them to the packaging station. You can even create complex supply chains involving mixers to refine your product before final packaging.

Ad

Also read: All Schedule 1 weapons and how to unlock them

Check out our Schedule 1 articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.