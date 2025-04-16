Schedule 1 adds hilarious new graffiti featuring CaseOh, MoistCr1tical, and more

The latest beta update for Schedule 1 has just dropped, bringing a bunch of important bug fixes and gameplay improvements. While these changes are great for overall balance, the most entertaining part of the update is the addition of a brand new collection of graffiti in various locations, with some of them being genuinely hilarious.

Here’s a look at all the new graffiti and where you can find them in the Schedule 1. Do note that these changes have only arrived in the beta version of the game as of now.

All new graffiti and their locations in Schedule 1 beta

As of now, players have been able to discover four new graffiti across the map, and two of them are related to very popular content creators.

MoistCr1TiKaL

Charles' graffiti (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Charles, also known as MoistCr1TiKaL, is a popular YouTuber and streamer known for his dry humor. He has been a strong supporter of indie games like Schedule 1. His graffiti is a funny tribute located behind the Mayor’s house on a brick wall. You’ll spot his recognizable face with a goofy expression on the wall.

CaseOh

CaseOh graffiti (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

CaseOh is one of the fastest-growing streamers on Twitch and has been actively playing Schedule 1 in recent weeks. His graffiti has now shown up near the warehouse, at the end of the water stream. It’s a fun shout-out to his sudden rise and dedication to the game. The graffiti also features Jessi Waters, one of the fan-favorite customers in the game.

Trippy butterfly

Weird-looking butterfly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

This one’s a bizarre but eye-catching bright red and blue butterfly filled with extra eyes and glowing accents. The graffiti can be found near Handy Hank’s Hardware store. It adds a psychedelic vibe to the neighborhood.

Yet another pink p*nis

Pink p*nis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Schedule 1 is infamous for having numerous p*nis graffiti around the city. To no one's surprise, the developer of the game decided to add another one. To find this graffiti, head into the tight gap between Ray’s Realty and the boutique. The graffiti is slapped right onto the real estate office wall.

That’s all the confirmed new graffiti so far in Schedule 1’s beta. There might be more hidden Easter eggs around the map that have not been discovered yet. Considering that, the article will be updated in the future accordingly.

