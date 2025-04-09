Schedule 1 reportedly sold over 5 million copies on Steam

According to a recent report, the popular simulator Schedule 1 has sold over 5 million copies on Steam. The game has been going viral since its release and is still one of the top-selling games globally on the platform. This sales figure comes from Gamalytic, a third-party service that tracks estimated Steam game statistics.
While the figure hasn't been officially confirmed by the developers yet, it gives a good idea of just how successful the game has become. We explore Schedule 1's popularity and why these sales numbers could be accurate.
Schedule 1 continues to dominate Steam charts worldwide
Schedule 1 was officially released on March 24, 2025, and within just a week, it reached the top spot on Steam sales charts. In less than a month, the game has already gathered over 90,000 reviews on Steam with an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from players.
What’s even more impressive is that the game has not dropped below 100,000 concurrent players at any point since the launch. Very few games have been able to reach this level of consistency in their lifetime.
According to Gamalytic, here are some key stats of the game:
- Estimated total copies sold: 5.2 million
- Estimated gross revenue: $89.2 million
- Average playtime per player: 21 hours
- Top three countries: United States (35%), Germany (10.6%), and United Kingdom (5%)
Even though these figures come from a third-party tool and are not yet confirmed by TVGS, the game’s huge player base, strong reviews, and high daily active users suggest these numbers could be accurate.
While the game is still in early access and the founder is actively releasing updates and roadmap details, its popularity is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.
