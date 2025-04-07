5 things that players want added to Schedule 1

There’s no doubt that Schedule 1 is doing incredibly well right now. It has become one of the top-selling games on Steam and continues to grow in popularity each day. The game even has a plethora of updates lined up, with the developers already sharing a public roadmap. In fact, the lead developer of the game has also been actively sharing regular updates.

However, many fans have taken to Steam discussions and X to suggest ideas they would love to see added to the game. On that note, here are some items and features that players want in Schedule 1.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and the entries are in no particular order.

Items and features that players want in Schedule 1

1) Backpacks

The current inventory has 8 slots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

One of the most common requests is the addition of backpacks to expand the player’s carrying capacity. As of now, the inventory space is quite limited. While you can store things in your vehicle or inside your safehouse using cabinets, there’s no way to expand personal inventory.

Having backpacks with different sizes or weight limits would make shopping in bulk or picking up large orders much more convenient.

2) Property reselling

Your first property in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

At the moment, once you purchase a property, it stays with you forever. While that might seem fine early in the game, as your empire grows and you move to better locations, the older properties become kind of useless.

Players have suggested adding a property reselling system, as it will allow them to sell the old properties for extra money. This would be a great way to keep money flowing and give more purpose to managing real estate wisely.

3) Proper use for guns

Using a gun (Image via TVGS)

Even though there are guns in the game, they currently don’t serve much purpose. The police are easy to escape, and most NPCs can be taken down using your fists.

Interestingly, players have suggested the addition of rival gangs, hostile enemies, or undercover cops. These threats could make the game more intense and give players an actual reason to use their weapons.

4) Reorder button for items

Purchasing items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Crafting drugs requires many different ingredients, and players often need to order the same stuff again and again. Right now, the ordering process is quite slow as you need to click the + button multiple times for every item.

A simple Reorder button that repeats your last or favorite order would save a lot of time. This is one of the most requested features that could make the crafting and ordering system way smoother.

5) Expanding the storyline

Our van gets destroyed early in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Once the prologue ends, we rarely see Uncle Nelson again. Occasionally, we hear from him through a payphone, but there’s not much interaction beyond that. Many players feel that Uncle Nelson’s story has a lot of potential and can be expanded upon.

The developers could add a mission to break him out of prison and take revenge for the van explosion before delving deeper into the game's backstory. Adding more lore and a full storyline could make the game even more interesting and bring in more players.

That concludes the list of some of the best items and features developers can add to Schedule 1. With the game still in early access and developers actively listening to feedback, there’s a good chance that some of these features might actually get added in the near future.

