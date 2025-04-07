How to complete Indian Dealer achievement in Schedule 1

The Indian Dealer achievement in Schedule 1 is one of the 11 official achievements you can unlock in the game. However, this particular one has sparked some controversy due to the way its name is phrased and what it could imply. Despite the backlash, the achievement remains in the game for now, and those who like to get a 100% completion rate in every game need to obtain it.

Though it is not the most difficult task to complete, it does require good timing and a bit of risk. On that note, here’s how to complete the Indian Dealer achievement in Schedule 1.

How to get the Indian Dealer achievement in Schedule 1

To unlock the Indian Dealer achievement, all you need to do is sell any kind of drug to a customer and then pickpocket them to get it back immediately after the deal.

As of April 7, 2025, only around 30% of players worldwide have completed this achievement, which shows that many either avoid it due to the controversy or struggle with the mechanics.

Schedule 1 achievements statistics (Image via Valve)

Here's a stepwise guide to complete the Indian Dealer achievement in Schedule 1:

Sell a drug to an NPC: Go to any potential customer and press E to interact. It doesn’t matter what type of drug you are planning to sell, anything works.

Go to any potential customer and press E to interact. It doesn’t matter what type of drug you are planning to sell, anything works. Wait for the customer to accept the order: Once the NPC agrees on the price, wait for them to take the drug from your hand. It is recommended to try selling a cheap product for the achievement.

Once the NPC agrees on the price, wait for them to take the drug from your hand. It is recommended to try selling a cheap product for the achievement. Sneak behind and pickpocket them: As soon as the customer is ready to walk away, sneak behind them, hold crouch, and press E to pickpocket them.

Now, the key part here is stealing the drug back. Drugs are the most difficult items to steal, so you’ll have to hit space at the right time, exactly when the bar appears. The more valuable the item, the less time you get to react.

Pickpocketing in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

If you fail to pickpocket the NPC, they will either start a fight or try to call the police. Whatever the outcome, you will have to knock them out quickly and run away. Once an NPC catches you or gets knocked out, you can no longer pickpocket them. You'll find a new customer to repeat the process. However, if you succeed, the achievement will be unlocked.

That's everything you need to know about the Indian Dealer achievement in Schedule 1. If you obtain this, reaching the 100% completion rate will be very easy for you, considering other achievements are significantly easier to unlock.

