How to pickpocket in Schedule 1

You can pickpocket in Schedule 1 by approaching individuals from behind very cautiously. It is vital to be as careful as possible to ensure that you're not caught while trying to steal items. Pickpocketing is just one of the many skills you need to grow your narcotics empire in the new game. While it isn't too difficult to learn it, doing it for the first few times can be tricky for newer players.

This article will go over how you can pickpocket in Schedule 1 as efficiently as possible.

Steps to pickpocket in Schedule 1 explained

You can use the following steps to pickpocket in Schedule 1:

Pickpocket in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Start by going out on the streets and looking for individuals walking away from you. This is an efficient way to target people as it makes it easier to approach them from behind.

You may also follow a person around, but this may raise suspicion. It's also a good idea to pickpocket from someone who is standing still with their back to you.

Slowly approach the person from behind and crouch as you close the distance.

Once you're close enough, you'll see the following message on-screen: '(E) Pickpocket'

Press E to initiate the process. You will see a moving arrow and a red strip with a green highlight.

The green highlight will be right below the item you can steal. You must press 'Space' when the moving cursor is right under the green highlighted portion.

Successfully timing your 'Space' press will unlock the item for pickpocketing. You can then use your mouse cursor to drag and drop it into your inventory.

These are the steps you need to follow in order to pickpocket money in Schedule 1 or any other items. The process is rather simple once you initiate it. The timing of pressing your 'Space' button and dragging the stolen item into your inventory must be prioritized.

Make sure you are quick to do it. If you are discovered stealing, you may get into a physical altercation in the game or get involved with law enforcement. Therefore, make sure you are quick to do it and very discreet while you do it.

