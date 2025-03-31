How to get the 100% achievement on Schedule 1 (Steam)

Achieving 100% completion in Schedule 1 is no small feat. As a gripping open-world game with elements of survival, strategy, and crime, the title challenges you to navigate a high-risk underworld while evading law enforcement, managing resources, and growing your operations. Whether you are crafting high-value products, making shady deals, or simply trying to avoid getting caught, each achievement requires careful planning and mastery of the game's mechanics.

This article will walk you through each achievement in Schedule 1, helping you reach the coveted 100% completion mark.

All achievements in Schedule 1, explained

Achieving 100% completion in Schedule 1 involves unlocking all 11 achievements available in its Early Access version. These achievements range from progressing through the main storyline to engaging in specific in-game activities.

Here are the achievements explained in brief:

Left in the Dust: To complete this achievement, you need to begin a new game and play through the prologue without skipping. Welcome to Hyland Point: After completing the prologue, continue with the main questline. You’ll encounter an unexpected event leading to a setback, which will unlock this achievement. Master Chef: Start mixing and producing higher-value products. Once you create a product valued at $100 or more, this achievement will be unlocked. Dodgy Dealing: Progress through the main quest until you have the option to respond to one of three contacts, leading to the recruitment of Benji, your first dealer. He can be found at the motel in room 2. The Long Arm of the Law: There are several ways to get arrested in the game, such as getting caught during a police checkpoint, violating curfew, or getting apprehended during a chase. Engage in any of these activities to get arrested and unlock this achievement. Indian Dealer: After selling a product to a customer via the in-game app, crouch behind them and interact to initiate pickpocketing. Successfully retrieving the item through the mini-game will earn you this achievement. Rolling in Style: Visit Jeff at the Shred Shack and purchase the Goldent Skateboard for $1,500 in cash. Acquiring this stylish item will unlock the achievement. Businessman: Your net worth is calculated based on factors like the quantity of drugs, owned properties, and vehicles. Accumulate assets to reach a net worth of $100,000 and unlock this achievement. Upstanding Citizen: Locate Cash for Trash machines throughout the game world and use them to dispose of collected trash. Once you have disposed of 500 pieces, this achievement will be unlocked. Bigwig: Similar to the 'Businessman' achievement, continue to grow your assets and wealth. When your net worth reaches $1,000,000. You'll unlock this achievement. Magnate: By further expanding your empire and accumulating assets, achieving a net worth of $10,000,000 will unlock this achievement.

All achievements listed (Image via Steam)

By following this guide and actively engaging with the game's mechanics, you will be on your way to achieving 100% completion in the game.

