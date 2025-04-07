How to get beta access for Schedule 1 and get updates early

Beta access for Schedule 1 is readily available for those who purchase the game in early access and add it to their Steam library. If you own a digital copy of this title, you can freely switch between different versions and play at your own pace. Upgrading to the beta experience may add some new features and help you get updates early.

Although the beta access for Schedule 1 is beneficial if you are grinding the game and trying to get ahead by playing with new features, these versions could pose performance risks. Fortunately, it is quite easy to run the beta version on your system or remove it.

This article will highlight the best way to get beta access for Schedule 1.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

How to enable beta access for Schedule 1 on Steam

Here is a quick guide that fans can use to get beta access for Schedule 1 on Steam:

Boot up your system and open Steam .

. Right-click on Schedule 1 and select “ Properties ”.

”. A new window will open up. Click “Betas” on the left side to access a new tab.

In the “ Betas ” tab, you will see an option at the top that reads “ Beta Participation ”. Click on the drop-down menu beside it and choose the Beta option.

” tab, you will see an option at the top that reads “ ”. Click on the drop-down menu beside it and choose the Beta option. Close the game and restart Steam to check for new Schedule 1 updates. You can now open the game and play in beta access mode with new features and content unlocked.

It is important to note that the drop-down menu features different beta options. Choose the option that says "beta" and not others, like Legacy or Alternate. In case you choose a different one, you can always go back to Steam, follow the same steps, and revert to any of the choices, including “None” to run the base game.

The trial version of Schedule 1 also has beta access but is restricted heavily in terms of overall features and gameplay content. However, it's a good way for newcomers to check the game before committing to a purchase.

Since the beta version lets you test new and upcoming features, you can receive more frequent updates, including some potential experimental gameplay content.

