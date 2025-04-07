How to find Pawn Shop in Schedule 1

The Pawn Shop in Schedule 1 is a relatively new part of the content that allows players to sell items. This store is an important feature for enthusiasts as it makes managing one’s inventory easier while also securing some extra cash from items that would normally just be discarded when they stop being useful. However, it might be difficult for newcomers to find the location of the Pawn Shop and use it effectively to keep up with the demands of their customers.
This article will highlight the best way to find and utilize the Pawn Shop in Schedule 1.
Note: The Pawn Shop in Schedule 1 is available in beta at the time of writing this article and may not be available to every individual.
Where to find the Pawn Shop in Schedule 1?
The Pawn Shop in Schedule 1 is present in the game from the start and does not require any tasks to be completed for you to access it. Here is a quick overview of how you can get to the location of this store:
- You can find the Pawn Shop on the Western side of the map. The best way to get to it is to navigate to the Warehouse, as it is one of the most distinct landmarks.
- You can also make your way to the Taco Ticklers on the map first. Upon reaching, you simply need to cross the road to find the store.
It is important to note that the Pawn Shop in Schedule 1 operates from 6 am to 6 pm. It remains inaccessible during the evening and night. It is also available for players who have enabled the game to run on Beta updates directly from Steam.
If you wish to get faster updates, you simply need to access the properties option of the game and enable the beta mode in the Beta tab. This will help you get new content faster, as Schedule 1 is still in an early development phase.
How to sell items in Pawn Shop in Schedule 1
Selling items in the Pawn Shop is fairly straightforward. All you need to do is fetch the item you wish to sell, place it in your inventory, and then make your way to the store. Once in the store, you can interact with the NPC present inside.
The character will check the item and suggest a selling price for it. At this step, you can try to renegotiate the price of the item and get a better deal. If the NPC accepts your offer, the item will be sold, and you will gain cash.
