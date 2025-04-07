Schedule 1 v0.3.4 patch notes: New Boutique, Pawn Shop, bug fixes, and more

The Schedule 1 v0.3.4 patch notes are now live. The latest update is one of the biggest since the launch of the game's beta. From a new Boutique to a Pawn shop, the developers have added brand new things for players to explore. They also mentioned that the game doesn't have 100% content yet, with more being added upon its full release.

Schedule 1 v0.3.4 patch notes

Here are all the new things in Schedule 1 v0.3.4 update:

Dev notes:

The first proper update for Schedule I is nearly here! My approach for this update (and all future updates) will be to test it on the beta branch for a day or two and then release it fully. Anyone can opt into the beta branch to test this update.

for a day or two and then release it fully. Anyone can opt into the beta branch to test this update. This beta doesn't quite contain 100% of the features coming in the full release - I'll be adding a few more decorative objects tomorrow. I wanted to get this beta out ASAP so that the new wall-mounted objects and pawn shop interface can be thoroughly trialled.

Additions

Added Bleuballs Boutique interior and functionality.

Added Pawn Shop interior and functionality. You can now sell pretty much anything (excluding product) to Mick at the pawn shop.

Added wooden sign.

Added metal sign.

Added wall-mounted shelf.

Added safe.

Added antique wall lamp.

Added modern wall lamp.

Added grandfather clock.

Added Ol' Man Jimmy's.

Added Château La Peepee.

Added Brut du Gloop.

Added silver watch.

Added gold watch.

Added silver chain.

Added gold chain.

Added gold bar.

Tweaks/Improvements

Improved phrasing for customer recommendation dialogue.

Added some extra null checks and validity checks.

Bug fixes

Fixed delivery destination dropdown overflowing outside of phone screen.

Fixed player lists sometimes not clearing properly when exiting to menu.

Fixed non-host clients sometimes not receiving 'on day pass' and 'on week pass' events.

