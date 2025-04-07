Schedule 1 v0.3.4 patch notes: New Boutique, Pawn Shop, bug fixes, and more

The Schedule 1 v0.3.4 patch notes are now live. The latest update is one of the biggest since the launch of the game's beta. From a new Boutique to a Pawn shop, the developers have added brand new things for players to explore. They also mentioned that the game doesn't have 100% content yet, with more being added upon its full release.
Read on to learn more about everything new in the latest update in Schedule 1.
Schedule 1 v0.3.4 patch notes
Here are all the new things in Schedule 1 v0.3.4 update:
Dev notes:
- The first proper update for Schedule I is nearly here! My approach for this update (and all future updates) will be to test it on the beta branch for a day or two and then release it fully. Anyone can opt into the beta branch to test this update.
- This beta doesn't quite contain 100% of the features coming in the full release - I'll be adding a few more decorative objects tomorrow. I wanted to get this beta out ASAP so that the new wall-mounted objects and pawn shop interface can be thoroughly trialled.
Additions
- Added Bleuballs Boutique interior and functionality.
- Added Pawn Shop interior and functionality. You can now sell pretty much anything (excluding product) to Mick at the pawn shop.
- Added wooden sign.
- Added metal sign.
- Added wall-mounted shelf.
- Added safe.
- Added antique wall lamp.
- Added modern wall lamp.
- Added grandfather clock.
- Added Ol' Man Jimmy's.
- Added Château La Peepee.
- Added Brut du Gloop.
- Added silver watch.
- Added gold watch.
- Added silver chain.
- Added gold chain.
- Added gold bar.
Tweaks/Improvements
- Improved phrasing for customer recommendation dialogue.
- Added some extra null checks and validity checks.
Bug fixes
- Fixed delivery destination dropdown overflowing outside of phone screen.
- Fixed player lists sometimes not clearing properly when exiting to menu.
- Fixed non-host clients sometimes not receiving 'on day pass' and 'on week pass' events.
