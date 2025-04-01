What is Brick Press in Schedule 1 and how to use it

If you're looking to scale up your operation in Schedule 1, the Brick Press is one of the most important tools you will need. This is a specialized machine that compresses loose weeds into bricks, which makes it easier to store, transport, and sell them in large quantities. You can package your stuff into small, valuable bricks, which are relatively preferable to larger customers in the game, rather than having to deal with several tiny bags.

Here's everything you must know about the Brick Press and how to use it effectively.

How to use the Brick Press in Schedule 1

Using the Brick Press not only reduces bulk but also boosts your profits, as bricks sell for higher prices per gram compared to loose products. Plus, transporting bricks instead of individual bags lowers the risk of getting caught, making it a valuable asset for any serious dealer in Schedule 1.

Using the Brick Press is simple but requires a few key steps to maximize efficiency.

Before you can start pressing bricks, you must purchase the Brick Press. This can be done through in-game vendors or acquired by progressing through the game’s expansion mechanics.

To create a brick, you’ll need a large quantity of weed. The exact amount varies depending on the game’s mechanics, but bulk processing is key - the more you press, the better the payout.

You can organize your stuff and get paid with the Brick Press (Image via TVGS)

Once you have enough product, interact with the Brick Press to start compressing. The process takes some time in the game, so be prepared to manage other tasks while it runs.

After processing, your weed is now in brick form, ready for transport. These bricks take up less space in your inventory, making it easier to move large amounts without drawing attention.

Once you have bricks, you’ll unlock high-tier customers who pay more for bulk orders.

If you want to get the most out of your Brick Press, follow these steps:

Take your high-quality mix and process it into bricks for bulk storage.

Instead of micromanaging small sales, pass bricks to your dealers so they can distribute them efficiently.

You can best use your bricks by letting your dealers manage them (Image via TVGS)

Your dealers automatically break down bricks and sell them in bags to NPCs, saving you time.

Dealers need space to unpack and sell, so don’t overload them with more than they can move.

Think of the Brick Press as your ultimate inventory manager. It won’t make you rich on its own, but it keeps your stash neat, makes dealer distribution effortless, and allows you to scale up your operation without micromanaging every single bag.

Just remember, bricks aren’t for street sales. Let your dealers handle the heavy lifting. You’ve got bigger things to focus on.

