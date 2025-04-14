How to bypass police barriers in Schedule 1

Police barriers in Schedule 1 are one of the most frustrating things you experience in the game. These roadblocks pop up at key locations of the map and are guarded by police officers who search not just you but also your vehicle's trunk. You will not encounter them much as a new player. However, as your empire grows, you need to operate from Docks Warehouse as well as Taco Ticklers, both of which will later require a barrier crossing.

If you are caught, the police will attempt to arrest you. This will result in you losing all the drugs in your personal or car inventory and paying a hefty fine.

That said, here’s how to get through police barriers in Schedule 1 without getting caught.

How to get through police barriers in Schedule 1 with ease

Police barriers in Schedule 1 are active from 12 pm to 5 am in-game and are located at two main spots: one blocking access to the Docks Warehouse and another on the road near Taco Ticklers before the sewer canal.

The police searching your inventory (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

If you walk straight into the barrier, the police will stop and search you. As mentioned before, if you are found with something illegal in your pockets, you are most likely going to jail. That said, whether you are walking or driving a car, here are the methods to bypass the barrier without getting caught:

While walking

If you don't have a vehicle, bypassing these barriers is very easy. All you have to do is take the sidewalk instead of walking on the road, and the police will not bother you at all. Alternatively, you can simply take some of the narrow pathways behind the buildings until you are on the other side of the barrier.

While driving

If you're using a car, don’t try to drive through. Park your vehicle a safe distance from the barrier so the cops don't check it. Then, open your personal inventory, transfer some of the products from your car's inventory into it, and pass through the sidewalk to reach your safehouse. Keep going back and forth until you have emptied your vehicle's inventory.

The alternative method is attempting to drive your car on the sidewalk. While this method is equally straightforward and effective, there are chances that your car gets stuck. If that happens, simply go to the mechanic, interact, and select the "My Car Is Stuck" option. Once the car is out, try going through the sidewalk again.

That's it. Now you know the best ways to bypass the police barriers in Schedule 1 without getting caught.

