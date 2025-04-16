How to disable HUD in Schedule 1

You can disable HUD in Schedule 1 to get some extra screen space for better viewing. This is most useful if you wish to record some gameplay or simply take scenic screenshots of the game itself. The HUD showing up in photos can make it seem cluttered at times and can be distracting for some fans. However, it is an integral part of the game as it allows you to keep track of objectives, activities, and inventory.

This article will highlight the best way to disable HUD in Schedule 1.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

A guide to disable HUD in Schedule 1

There is no in-game option to directly disable HUD in Schedule 1. This means that you would need to utilize the game's console window to get rid of the visual cues.

Here is how you can remove the HUD from Schedule 1:

Boot up the game and open the settings menu .

. Click on the first tab and enter the “Game” tab in the game.

in the game. You need to tick the “Console” option in this tab to enable the command window.

in this tab to enable the command window. Once this is done, you can exit the settings menu and resume the game.

Press the “~” key on your keyboard to enable the console window.

on your keyboard to enable the console window. A small text input line will appear in the top area of the screen. Type “hideui” in the field and press Enter to confirm the command. This will disable all the HUD cues on your screen instantly.

Schedule 1 HUD can be disabled with console commands (Image via TVGS)

You can also check out other commands and their effects by clicking on the “View Commands” button present in the settings menu under the “Game” tab. To get the UI back after you disable HUD in Schedule 1, you need to simply press the keybind for “View Avatar”. This is a great way to clean up your screen if you wish to experience some immersive gameplay while running a drug empire.

There is no inherent advantage in removing the HUD from the game. However, it might be an attractive option for fans who wish to challenge themselves with a higher difficulty. Due to the absence of any visual cues, you will need to maintain a constant check on your supplies and even cash.

