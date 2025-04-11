Dealer not selling in Schedule 1: Possible reasons and fixes

The Dealer not selling in Schedule 1 bug has emerged as one of the NPC problems that occur while fans try to expand their drug empire. This could halt your ability to earn profits and even lead to dissatisfied customers while stockpiling excess product.

Some players have noted the dealer issue and raised concerns about it on different platforms, including Steam’s community page. Fortunately, there are a few steps that you can take to potentially solve the Dealer not selling problem.

This article will highlight some of the potential fixes for the dealer not selling in Schedule 1 issue, alongside some possible reasons.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The fixes mentioned in this article are not official, so they may or may not work for every individual.

How to potentially fix Dealer not selling in Schedule 1 bug

Here is a quick overview of some workarounds for the Dealer not selling in Schedule 1 issue:

The simplest method is to restart your game when this error occurs. You can also choose to load a previously saved file. Although you would lose some progression, you might be able to reset your dealers and solve the problem.

when this error occurs. You can also choose to load a previously saved file. Although you would lose some progression, you might be able to reset your dealers and solve the problem. You can try completely removing all of the products from a dealer’s inventory. Once this is done, you can repopulate with the items and send them on their way. It is important to provide dealers with drugs that their customers require to ensure sales. A mismatch of demand and supply can block deals and freeze one of your income sources.

from a dealer’s inventory. Once this is done, you can repopulate with the items and send them on their way. It is important to provide dealers with drugs that their customers require to ensure sales. A mismatch of demand and supply can block deals and freeze one of your income sources. Make sure that you are not selling the product to the same customer. This means that you would need to allow your dealers to conduct business with others without stepping in. However, you must complete any incomplete deals that were initiated with you. Dealers can be assigned to customers later for all future drops.

Dealers can sell smaller bags or jars over time to customers (Image via TVGS)

Also read: All drugs in Schedule 1 and how to unlock them

It is important to note that these are not official fixes, so they might not produce the same results for everyone. However, workarounds that do not require any tinkering with the saved file or game files are relatively safer to try out.

The developers may be aware of the NPC issues, including the Dealer not selling in Schedule 1 bug, and may also deploy permanent fixes in future updates.

