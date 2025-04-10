Schedule 1 Botanist not working: Possible reasons and fixes

The Schedule 1 Botanist not working problem seems to have been a common occurrence for quite a few players. This was highlighted by players on the game’s Steam community page and some Reddit posts as fans discussed the newfound bug. The Botanist hired to attend to plants and pots seems to ignore part of their job. Although the exact cause is unknown, the developers will likely provide a permanent fix in a future update.

We highlight the possible reasons and potential fixes for the Schedule 1 Botanist not working bug.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The methods listed in this article are not official fixes, so they may or may not work for every individual.

How to potentially fix Schedule 1 Botanist not working issue

Here are some workarounds fans can try to solve the Schedule 1 Botanist not working problem on their system:

Reloading a save fil e is one of the simplest ways to solve issues in the game. Although you may face some setbacks by starting at an earlier point, the loss of progress can be recovered with some grind.

e is one of the simplest ways to solve issues in the game. Although you may face some setbacks by starting at an earlier point, the loss of progress can be recovered with some grind. When the Botanist is stuck cutting the flowers and growing new ones over and over, you can hire a different employee who can take the plucked flowers and then place them on the packing table. This may not exactly solve the issue, but manufacturing operations can stay unhindered.

who can take the plucked flowers and then place them on the packing table. This may not exactly solve the issue, but manufacturing operations can stay unhindered. If your Botanist keeps idling without doing their job, you may need to fire and rehire them to resume their shifts.

to resume their shifts. Sometimes, you may need to assign Botanists from the first step , as you might have missed a step when placing them at their stations to complete the jobs.

, as you might have missed a step when placing them at their stations to complete the jobs. Make sure your base has all the necessary items in stock for the Botanist to complete their work. This is an important step as missing supplies could halt their activities.

Hiring workers is essential in increasing manufacturing efficiency in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Apart from these methods, you can quit and restart the game from the client for a fresh session. This might help you solve the Botanist problem, as the game reloads and refreshes the interaction with the NPCs.

However, it is important to note that these fixes are not official and are simply different routes you can try to solve the Schedule 1 Botanist not working bug.

Possible reasons

Schedule 1 is in its early development stage, so some bugs are bound to surface as players keep expanding their business while completing the storyline. The NPCs' behavior and interaction can glitch out due to various problems present in the game itself. Although the problem doesn't seem game-breaking, a large-scale malfunction of the automated characters can hinder the overall gameplay.

The developers will probably fix this problem in an upcoming patch. The Schedule 1 Botanist not working might also be a major issue and require some time before a permanent fix is provided.

