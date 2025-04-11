Pawn Shop guy missing in Schedule 1: Possible reasons and fixes

There have been numerous reports of the Pawn Shop guy missing in Schedule 1. This has been a major source of frustration for numerous players because the Pawn Shop serves as one of the best locations to get rid of items for quite a good price. There are numerous deals to be made here, and with the store manager missing, it becomes incredibly difficult to find a workaround.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the possible reasons why the Pawn Shop guy, Mick, goes missing in Schedule 1. We will also list down potential solutions to help you fix this problem. Read below to know more.

Possible reasons for Pawn Shop guy missing in Schedule 1

There are generally two primary reasons why the Pawn Shop guy might go missing in Schedule 1. Firstly, you've got heat on you. If the police have been on top of you, and there's been a lot of shootouts in the neighborhood, most NPCs, including Mick, the Pawn Shop manager, will go into hiding.

If that's not the case, the other reason why he might be missing is the fact that a different dealer might be interacting with him. This leads to him being absent from his shop for a temporary duration, which can last for a day or two, sometimes more.

Potential fixes for Pawn Shop guy missing in Schedule 1

Here are some of the fixes you can implement to hopefully bypass this problem in-game:

1) Evade the police

Submitting to a police search (Image via TVGS)

As stated above, if you have a ton of police pressure, most NPC characters will avoid you. This includes the dealers in the Warehouse, and also the Pawn Shop. One of the best ways to get them working once again is to evade the police and stay on the down-low for a few days. As the police eventually lose interest in you, you'll find most dealers and shopkeepers open up for you once again.

2) Restart the save game

There's a chance that the Pawn Shop guy missing in Schedule 1 could potentially be a bug. One of the best ways to get rid of it is to save your game's current progress. Once you do that, proceed to close the game. Restart the title, and open up the save game. It should automatically fix the bug, and Mick should be available at the Pawn Shop.

The Pawn Shop in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

