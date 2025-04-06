Oscar missing in Schedule 1: Possible reasons and fixes

Oscar missing in Schedule 1 can be a massive problem if he is your primary source for acquiring the plethora of illegal substances available in the game. He is not your everyday dealer, and he does not haggle over prices. Oscar has a select inventory of items that come in handy the more you play the game, and if he goes missing, it can be a major problem for players.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the possible reasons why Oscar is missing in Schedule 1 and the fixes you can implement to bring him back. Read below to know more.

Possible reasons for Oscar missing in Schedule 1

Oscar missing in Schedule 1 is one of the key problems you will encounter if and when you fetch too much heat to his place. Oscar likes to keep things low-key, and having the police sniffing around is never good for business. Alternatively, there are chances of this being an in-game bug, and he should be back at the Warehouse as the bug gets patched.

Here's a list of solutions you can try out to bring back Oscar in Schedule 1.

Potential fixes for Oscar missing in Schedule 1

As stated above, Oscar missing in Schedule 1 can be a major problem for you. To bypass that, you can try these solutions:

1) Reload the save game

If it's a bug, you can simply reload your save game to bring back Oscar to the Warehouse. Simply head to your safehouse, save the game, and exit the title. Proceed to load your game up and sleep into the night. Once the clock hits 6 PM, head to the Warehouse and look for him, he should be by his usual spot

2) Check around the warehouse

The Wharf in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Sometimes, Oscar likes to wander around the Warehouse. Look around the loading dock, and look for him near the Wharf area. If you find him there, proceed to drag him back to his designated spot by knocking him out.

3) Order online

If you've dealt with Oscar before, you can simply use the Deliveries app on your phone to place an order with the character. You can simply bypass the entire process of meeting him physically at the Warehouse.

Upon following these steps, you will potentially fix the Oscar missing in the Schedule 1 issue in-game. If this article was helpful, check out some of our other related content below:

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

